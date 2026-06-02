Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced the inauguration of its advanced Command Control Centre (CCC) at the company’s new headquarters. H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, inaugurated the state-of-the-art centre, which represents a key component of the company’s digital infrastructure and technological ecosystem that supports its round-the-clock operations, ensuring 99.99% network reliability. This strategic step reinforces Empower’s pioneering position in adopting the latest digital technologies and smart systems.

The centre operates through an integrated platform leveraging the advanced artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It monitors and manages the operational processes of Empower’s plants and networks across Dubai 24x7 through latest digital systems and interactive screens that provide accurate real-time data, contributing to enhanced efficiency and faster responses to potential operational changes or challenges.

The centre is equipped with advanced predictive capabilities that enable it to identify potential malfunctions before they occur through proactive maintenance systems, thereby minimising unplanned downtime and enhancing service reliability for customers. It also contributes to improved energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, in alignment with the UAE’s sustainability goals. Furthermore, the centre supports strategic decision-making through advanced analytical dashboards, enabling management to monitor key performance indicators and analyse operational trends, thereby enhancing future planning and overall organisational performance.

The centre is distinguished by its seamless integration with Empower’s various operational systems, including energy management systems, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, and security and safety systems, providing a comprehensive, real-time view of all operational processes.

“The new Command Control Centre represents a significant step forward in Empower’s journey towards establishing a smarter, more efficient and flexible operating model that keeps pace with the rapidly increasing demand for district cooling services in Dubai. The centre reflects the company’s commitment to employing the latest digital solutions and smart systems in managing its operations, enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities, improving response efficiency, and supporting service continuity in line with the highest standards of reliability and dependability. This step is an extension of Empower’s approach to strategic investment in digital infrastructure, ensuring network readiness and operational efficiency, while further strengthening its network reliability, which has reached 99.99%.” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

“The centre provides an integrated operational system that supports proactive, data-driven decision-making, enables the prediction of operational challenges before they occur, reduces unplanned outages, and improves energy efficiency, positively impacting both organisational performance and environmental sustainability. At Empower, we continue to embrace innovation as a fundamental pillar in advancing our operations and enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers and major urban development projects in the emirate, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and supporting Dubai’s journey towards greater sustainability and global leadership in district cooling,” added Bin Shafar.

The new Command Control Centre represents a significant addition to the portfolio of advanced technologies and innovations adopted by Empower across various aspects of its operations. These include automated digital systems, smart metering, operational databases, and monitoring and control systems, as well as the advanced technologies deployed across its 90 plants, including thermal energy storage (TES) solutions.