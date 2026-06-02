Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of three new branches in Tabuk, Taif, and Jeddah. Part of their long-term regional expansion strategy, the openings, attended by the company’s senior leadership team, reflects Lumi’s commitment to further power Saudi Vision 2030.

The new branches mark Lumi’s strategic outreach to enhance the land mobility service provider’s robust service network across the Kingdom. Through their innovative digital services, and well-maintained fleet of vehicles, Lumi aims to meet the growing needs of customers in the Tabuk, Taif and Jeddah areas through the new openings.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said; "We are proud to expand Lumi’s presence in the region through the new openings in Tabuk, Taif, and Jeddah. It reinforces our commitment to powering Saudi Arabia’s seamless digitization and diversification plans on the back of enhanced mobility infrastructure. We look forward to offering our cutting-edge services and empowering people and businesses to drive the Kingdom’s economic prosperity.”

With its fleet of over 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles spread across 44 locations in the Kingdom, Lumi offers convenient and seamless booking experience enhanced by efficient customer service built on technology, efficiency and scale. As one of Saudi Arabia’s leading car rental and leasing companies, with branches across 20 cities, they are well-equipped to meet the demands of the Kingdom’s growing population.

Lumi’s offerings include car and motorcycle rentals via digital channels, lease services to Corporate and Government sector clients, as well as used car sales. With a wide and growing network of branches across the Kingdom, the company is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, to revitalize the land mobility sector by providing accessible and modern mobility solutions to residents and visitors through seamless digital innovation.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide vehicle rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the vehicle rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the vehicle rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 44 vehicle rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used vehicle sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; vehicle rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used vehicles owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en