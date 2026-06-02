The report reflects continued progress toward strengthening sustainability integration, governance and ESG coordination across KIPCO’s diversified portfolio

Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – published its fifth sustainability report, highlighting the Group’s continued progress in strengthening sustainability integration and ESG-related governance practices across its diversified portfolio in 2025.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Kuwait Vision 2035, while reflecting KIPCO’s evolving institutional approach to sustainability, disclosure and long-term value creation.

The report also includes an expanded scope of environmental data, measurement and disclosure practices, aligned with KIPCO’s ongoing efforts to further enhance its sustainability and corporate governance frameworks across the Group.

Commenting on the report, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at KIPCO, said:

“The publication of our fifth sustainability report reflects KIPCO’s continued efforts to strengthen sustainability integration across the Group and further embed ESG considerations into institutional practices, governance frameworks and long-term decision-making.”

She added:

“As a holding company operating across multiple sectors and markets, our focus continues to be on enhancing coordination, alignment and knowledge-sharing across the Group companies in a way that supports the ongoing development of sustainability-related reporting, risk management and disclosure practices.”

The report reflects KIPCO’s continued efforts to keep pace with evolving regulatory developments and increasing stakeholder expectations related to environmental, social and governance practices, while supporting greater institutional alignment across the Group.

As part of these efforts, KIPCO continues to strengthen collaboration and coordination across its portfolio companies through a dedicated ESG Working Group comprising representatives from several Group entities. The Working Group has contributed to greater alignment, knowledge-sharing and the development of more consistent sustainability-related practices across the Group through workshops, training programs and ongoing engagement initiatives.

The report also outlines a number of environmental, social and governance indicators and initiatives, in addition to employee development and women empowerment programs, social initiatives and case studies related to digital transformation and stakeholder engagement across the Group companies.

Through this report, KIPCO reaffirms its commitment to continuously strengthening its sustainability framework and institutional governance practices in support of long-term value creation for shareholders, stakeholders and the communities in which the Group operates.