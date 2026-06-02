Since its launch in 2025, the feature has seen strong and sustained adoption, with nearly a quarter of a million users leveraging Sell with AI to create listings effortlessly.

Dubai, UAE: In a fast-paced world defined by limited time and endless to-do lists, simplicity is much needed. Across the UAE, consumers are increasingly looking for faster, smarter ways to declutter, upgrade, and sell, without the friction of traditional listing processes.

This shift in behaviour is exactly where dubizzle’s Sell with AI has made its mark.

Since its launch in 2025, the feature has seen strong and sustained adoption, with over 231,500 users leveraging Sell with AI to create listings effortlessly. In total, the tool has already generated approximately 1.2 million new listings on the platform, reflecting both scale and consistent user value.

Momentum continues to build month over month, with an average of 25,600 monthly active users using Sell with AI to generate listings faster and more efficiently. This demonstrates not only strong adoption, but also repeat, habitual usage, an important signal of product-market fit in everyday consumer behaviour.

Rather than replacing user input, Sell with AI works with it and enhances it.

The concept is simple: users upload a few photos, and the AI handles the rest; writing descriptions, categorising items, and generating complete, high-quality listings in seconds. What once required manual effort and time is now reduced to a seamless, intuitive experience.

Usage patterns show particularly strong traction in high-frequency household categories where speed and convenience matter most. The Furniture category leads in terms of adoption, followed by Large Appliances such as refrigerators and ovens, with strong activity also seen in mobile phones, home accessories, and clothing. This highlights how AI is being embedded into everyday resale behaviour rather than niche use cases.

Commenting on the trend, Matthew Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at dubizzle, said:

“People want to sell effortlessly, without having to overthink the details. Sell with AI was designed to give users back their time. It’s intuitive, fast, and aligned with the way people live and transact today.”

Beyond efficiency, adoption trends also point to a broader behavioural shift in how consumers engage with AI. Users are no longer treating it as an experimental feature, but as a practical, everyday utility, particularly in home and lifestyle categories where turnover is high and convenience is critical.

“Technology should adapt to people, not the other way around,” Matthew Gregory added. “Sell with AI does exactly that, it meets users where they are, making selling as simple as sending a message.”

As the UAE continues to evolve into a highly connected, digital-first economy, dubizzle remains focused on simplifying real-world interactions through meaningful innovation. Sell with AI is not just a feature enhancement, it represents a fundamental shift in how people list, sell, and transact online.

With over a million listings generated and hundreds of thousands of users already engaging with the tool, Sell with AI is helping transform online selling from a manual, time-consuming process into a faster, more intelligent, and more intuitive experience.

By embedding AI into one of the most frequent consumer behaviours, dubizzle continues to move closer to its core mission: helping people live smarter, move faster, and sell with ease.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.