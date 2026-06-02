Dubai, UAE — Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Competency. This designation recognises Cohesity as an AWS Partner that delivers validated solutions to help customers improve the availability, security, and resilience of their most critical workloads running on AWS.

By achieving the AWS Resilience Competency, Cohesity has demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success, helping organisations recover rapidly from disruptions and strengthen their overall cyber resilience posture. Cohesity supports customers as they protect and secure data across cloud-native and hybrid environments, enabling resilient operations in the face of ransomware attacks, infrastructure failures, and operational disruptions. Cohesity supports resilience consistently across a broad range of services and deployment models, helping customers protect and recover data across compute, storage, and cloud-native data services while maintaining a unified operational experience.

As organisations increasingly rely on distributed architectures, cloud-native applications, and always-on digital services, resilience has become a foundational business requirement. Cohesity helps customers meet these demands by unifying data protection, cyber security, and recovery capabilities on a single, AI-powered platform—reducing operational complexity while improving confidence in recovery outcomes. This approach enables organisations not only to withstand disruptions but also to operate with the confidence needed to modernise applications, expand globally, and unlock greater value from their data. By delivering resilient data protection and recovery capabilities, Cohesity helps customers design resilience directly into their architectures rather than treating it as an afterthought.

As part of its AWS Resilience Competency achievement, Cohesity also enables customers to procure its validated resilience solutions through AWS Marketplace with support for multi-currency transactions across regions.

“Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency is an important milestone for Cohesity, particularly as organisations across the region continue to modernise their cloud and hybrid environments,” said Gregg Petersen, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, Cohesity. “Cyber resilience is a business-critical priority, with increasing demand for always-on digital services; public and private sector organisations need confidence that their data, applications, and critical workloads can be protected and recovered quickly when disruption occurs. This recognition reinforces Cohesity’s continued investment in innovation to help customers’ simplify resilience, reduce operational complexity, and strengthen recovery outcomes at scale.”

The AWS Resilience Competency highlights Cohesity’s ability to help organisations operationalise cyber resilience at scale. Cohesity enables consistent protection, detection, and recovery workflows across AWS environments, helping teams reduce tool fragmentation and standardise recovery processes. This approach improves recovery time and recovery point objectives (RTO/RPO) for mission-critical workloads without increasing operational complexity.

Through AWS Marketplace, Cohesity allows organisations to integrate cyber resilience into their cloud operating model. Customers can streamline vendor management, accelerate deployment, and align spend with existing AWS commitments. This enables teams to scale resilience capabilities alongside cloud adoption while maintaining consistent security and recovery controls across AWS services and regions.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

Contact

The Alto Agency on behalf of Cohesity in the Middle East

Cohesity@thealtoagency.com