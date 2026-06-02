Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar (GFM), bringing the school into the Samsung Certified Schools program. The partnership extends Samsung’s drive to embed AI tools, devices, and structured educator training into everyday classroom practice across the UAE.

Under the partnership, a dedicated Samsung AI Lab will be set up at GFM, fitted with Samsung devices to support hands-on work in coding, machine learning, AI, and creative design. 200 students from the school will join the Samsung Student Ambassador program, an initiative that equips young people with the skills and confidence needed to lead digital change within their schools and communities.

Jerome Hong, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “Each new partnership reinforces what we’re seeing across the UAE. There’s a genuine, growing appetite for AI in education, and schools want it built into the way students learn, not bolted on. GFM joining the Samsung Certified Schools network strengthens that model and supports the goals set out in the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031. I’m proud of how this program continues to grow.”

Akram Tarik, Principal and CEO at GEMS Founders School Al Mizhar, added: “We are incredibly proud for GFM to join the Samsung Certified Schools network. This partnership reflects our commitment to preparing students for a rapidly changing world, where AI, innovation and digital confidence are essential. Through the Samsung AI Lab, Student Ambassador programme and educator training, we are creating meaningful opportunities for our students and teachers to use technology with purpose, creativity and responsibility.”

To prepare educators for this shift, 17 teachers from GFM will undergo specialized training under the Samsung Certified Educator credential. The program equips teachers to embed AI and digital tools meaningfully into daily lessons, moving beyond surface-level use to genuine classroom integration.

The partnership is aligned with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and reflects a shared commitment to the responsible, practical use of AI in education.

GFM becomes the third UAE school to join the Samsung Certified Schools network, after Dubai International Academy and Emirates International School Meadows. As the program continues to scale, Samsung’s wider ambition is to build a global network of institutions setting the bar for digital education, with the UAE rollout fast becoming the reference point for how that vision works in practice.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

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