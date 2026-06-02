Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced the appointment of long-standing IHG leader Joanna Kurowska as Vice President, Middle East and Africa Development. The move reflects IHG's strategic focus on placing seasoned internal leaders in priority growth markets to strengthen owner partnerships, accelerate development, and drive sustained business performance across the region.

With nearly 15 years at IHG, Kurowska brings a strong track record of accelerating performance across complex, large-scale markets and is widely respected within the organisation and the wider hospitality industry for her people-centric approach and proven ability to drive stellar commercial performance. Her appointment reinforces IHG’s depth of internal talent and continued investment in advancing high-performing leaders from within the business.

Since 2021, Kurowska has led IHG's UK and Ireland business - the company's largest market within EMEAA - overseeing a portfolio of more than 400 open and pipeline hotels. Her leadership across development strategy, owner engagement, and portfolio performance has directly contributed to the market's sustained growth. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in the integration of Ruby Hotels into IHG's portfolio, strengthening the group's brand offering and expanding its growth ambitions.

In her new role, Kurowska will spearhead IHG's development strategy across the company's highest-priority markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt. Her experience managing one of IHG's largest and most operationally complex regions has equipped her with the strategic rigor to navigate the diverse opportunities and owner landscape across the dynamic Middle East and Africa.

“I am delighted to take on this new role representing a brand with such strong legacy and presence in the region, as well as ambitions growth plans for the years ahead. Having been part of IHG for more than a decade, it is a true joy and an honour to step into this position and represent the Group in the MEA region,” said Kurowska. “Having spent the past few months meeting with owners in Jeddah, Riyadh, Sub-Saharan Africa, Dubai and Cairo, I can confidently say the scale of opportunity unfolding across this region is extraordinary. My focus is on ensuring we bring the right brands, the right deal structures, and strong local expertise to help our owners succeed. The Middle East and Africa are dynamic regions already delivering exceptional performance, and I look forward to working closely with our dedicated teams to drive meaningful, sustainable growth while creating long-term value for owners and the communities we serve.”

Kurowska is a strong advocate for inclusion, reflected in her role on IHG’s Europe Inclusion and Impact Board, a principle that will continue to guide her leadership across the region.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.

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Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, IMEA

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Tel: +971 4 213 6502

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com