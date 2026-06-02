One of the UAE’s first specialised interdisciplinary programmes supporting climate adaptation, sustainability, and blue economy sector goals

New Foundation Year and Bachelor’s degree to open from September 2026 intake

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the UAE advances its sustainability, climate resilience and blue economy ambitions, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has launched a new academic programme designed to prepare the next generation of leaders to shape the future of our oceans and coastlines.

From September 2026, students will be able to enrol in the new Foundation Year and three-year Bachelor’s degree in Coastal and Oceanographic Applied Sciences and Technologies (COAST), offered through Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Department of Geography and Planning.

Combining marine sciences, environmental studies, geography, oceanography, GIS, remote sensing, and advanced technologies, COAST is designed as one of the UAE’s first specialised marine and coastal science programmes in response to the growing demand for professionals capable of tackling real-world environmental challenges – from coastal protection and marine conservation to climate adaptation and sustainable development.

The programme also supports the UAE’s National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which identifies coastal zones as among the areas most vulnerable to climate change impacts, including sea-level rise and risks to marine ecosystems, infrastructure, and biodiversity. It further builds on the university’s broader research and sustainability ecosystem, including its Ocean Institute and initiatives such as MARIS-AI (Marine Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Innovation and Sustainability).

Unlike traditional programmes that focus on a single discipline, COAST offers an integrated approach that brings together environmental science, technology, and spatial analysis. Through fieldwork, GIS mapping, laboratory sessions, environmental monitoring, research projects, and internships in the UAE and abroad, students will gain both scientific knowledge and practical experience while engaging directly with emerging environmental and coastal challenges. Supported by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s growing network of collaborations with government entities, environmental organisations, research institutions, and industry stakeholders, students will also benefit from valuable experiential learning opportunities throughout their academic journey.

Dr Aude Solveig-Epstein, Provost, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to creating academic pathways that anticipate the evolving needs of society and industry. At a time when sustainability and climate resilience continue to shape global agendas, we are proud to support the UAE’s vision by preparing future leaders capable of driving innovation across marine and coastal sectors.”

Dr Stephane Desruelles, Head of Geography and Urban Planning Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, added: “The future job market will increasingly require graduates who understand both environmental systems and advanced technologies. Keeping this in mind, the COAST programme was created to equip students with the scientific expertise, technical skills, and practical experience needed to support marine conservation, coastal adaptation, and the sustainable development of marine sectors both in the UAE and internationally.”

For students seeking additional preparation before entering the Bachelor’s degree, the Foundation Year offers a supportive pathway designed to strengthen academic, scientific, and English-language skills, while introducing core concepts in marine sciences, environmental systems, and geospatial technologies.

Successful graduates of the COAST programme will be equipped to pursue careers across government entities, environmental consultancies, marine industries, NGOs, sustainability-focused organisations, and research institutions. They may go on to become marine resource specialists, coastal risk analysts, GIS and remote sensing experts, marine renewable energy professionals, environmental policy advisors, and sustainable coastal planning specialists.

Students will also benefit from pathways to postgraduate study and international research opportunities through collaborations with leading global universities and marine research centres.

All programmes, including COAST, are awarded by Sorbonne Université and accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

For more information about COAST programmes, please visit: https://www.sorbonne.ae/

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About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, established in May 2006 as the first French university in Abu Dhabi and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and through a visionary partnership between Sorbonne University in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi. SUAD brings 768 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University and Université Paris-Cité in Paris to a 93,000 sqm state-of-the-art campus on Al Reem Island. The multidisciplinary research university offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across three specialised schools: Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics, Business; and Data, Science and Engineering as well as on-demand PhD programmes from the doctoral schools in France All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are evaluated by France’s Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR), as well as the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

SUAD’s programmes blend academic rigour, critical thinking, with practical experience through industry partnerships. Home to the Gulf’s largest French language academic library, the university advances research, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue between French and Emirati communities. Its motto “Choose Excellence, choose SUAD” reveals its commitment to Excellence, one of its 5 strategic pillars – Research, Education, Excellence, Visibility and Sustainability. SAFIR, its multidisciplinary research institute powers the wider knowledge production with 7 centers working on critical domains (such as AI, Humanities and Marine Science), access to 17,000 researchers in France and UAE and strong industry research partnerships. SUAD welcomes the community to its cultural center offering a year-round program of exhibitions, theater plays, concerts, cinema and cultural talks. SUAD is engaged in advancing the UN SDGs through its sustainability pillar. With over 3,200 graduates from more than 90 nationalities, SUAD contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s multicultural academic ecosystem. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in the Shanghai Rankings 2025, and it is ranked 6th globally in Mathematics and 29th globally in Physics, and is recognized as the 1st Communication School in France by Le Figaro Étudiant 2025. Sorbonne Université is also ranked 8th in the Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th globally in the 2025 Shanghai Ranking. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In 2025, SUAD ranked second in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. SUAD has also ranked first in the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award in the Research Institute category.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: https://www.sorbonne.ae/