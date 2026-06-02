Dubai, UAE: More than one in three accountants in the Middle East say their role is helping their organisation address environmental and climate issues, while 38% say they are helping employers tackle broader social impact challenges. This trend is expected to accelerate, with 74% saying they want future finance roles that make a difference to social impact.

ACCA’s (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) latest annual Global talent trends survey highlights how finance professionals across the Middle East are increasingly seeking careers that combine professional success with positive societal impact, alongside opportunities to embrace new technologies and entrepreneurial ambitions.

Now in its fourth year, the survey is the largest annual talent survey of accountancy and finance professionals globally. More than 11,000 individuals across 160 countries, including 570 respondents from the Middle East, took part in this year’s research, sharing perspectives on career aspirations, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, workplace culture, entrepreneurship and the future of work.

The findings underline how finance professionals in the Middle East are playing an increasingly strategic role within organisations, helping businesses balance profitability with sustainability, innovation and long-term resilience.

This year’s emerging key themes in the Middle East are as follows:

Finance professionals want their work to make a difference, with 67% of Middle East respondents wanting future finance jobs to help address environmental and climate challenges, and 74% wanting roles that contribute to social impact. Entrepreneurial ambitions remain exceptionally strong across the Middle East, with 72% of respondents aspiring to pursue entrepreneurial career paths or start their own business. The figure rises to 62% among female respondents, one of the highest levels globally. Confidence in developing AI-related skills remains high among finance professionals at 79%, although 50% of respondents remain concerned about the potential impact of AI on their jobs. Just over half (51%) have concerns about the use of AI algorithms in hiring processes and over half (53%) of board-level leaders who took part also have doubts about the growing reliance on AI when selecting talent. Employer values matter more than ever, with 79% saying an employer’s reputation on social and human rights is an important factor when considering career opportunities. This rises to 90% among Gen Z respondents. Changing demographics mean there could be up to six generations in the finance workforce, but 48% of respondents say current cross-generational collaboration is a challenge. Cost-of-living pressures continue to impact workforce sentiment, with 64% saying they are dissatisfied with their current compensation. Mental health challenges persist, with 58% saying work pressures negatively impact their mental wellbeing. Gen Z are leading the return-to-office momentum, although hybrid working arrangements remain the preferred model for most respondents. Talent mobility remains high, with 55% expecting their next career move to be outside their current organisation.

Kush Ahuja, Head of Middle East and Eurasia at ACCA, commented: ‘The findings reflect a profession in transformation across the Middle East. Finance professionals increasingly want careers that combine commercial success with social impact, innovation and long-term resilience.

‘At the same time, organisations across the region are navigating rapid change and evolving workforce expectations. Employers that invest in skills development, flexibility and purposeful career opportunities will be best placed to attract and retain talent in the years ahead.’

Jamie Lyon FCCA, Global Head of Skills, Sectors and Technology at ACCA said: ‘One of the key themes that we continue to see this year is how accountants have ambitions around making a difference on social impact issues through the work they perform. It’s great to see that many say they are actually already contributing to this agenda through their current finance jobs. It’s more evidence of how roles and career paths in accountancy continue to transform and broaden out.’

Explore the Middle East report here.

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Natalie Glorney

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Sheila Tobias

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ACCA News Room

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About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 257,900 members and 530,100 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

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