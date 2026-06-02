Strategic asset at Dubai Harbour, the multi-storey car park, has received Building Completion Certificates (BCC) and is now operational, furthering Shamal's long-term investment vision for the destination.

Dubai, UAE – Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm, today announces that new assets across its Dubai Harbour and Al Sufouh portfolios have received BCCs and are now operational, marking the latest milestones in the firm's long-term programme of portfolio development across the city.

At Dubai Harbour, Shamal is advancing a coordinated investment and placemaking programme towards the evolution of an integrated maritime lifestyle destination.

The latest asset to come online is a nine-storey multi-storey car park spanning 31,487 sqm. The facility includes rooftop parking and provides a total of 845 spaces, directly addressing one of Dubai Harbour's most pressing infrastructure needs as the destination continues to scale.

Within its expanding leasehold portfolio, Shamal has delivered 39 contemporary villas and a clubhouse in the premium Al Sufouh location. Each villa features modern architecture and a private pool, offering a refined residential experience in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. With BCCs now secured, leasing is set to commence in June 2026.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer of Shamal Holding, commented: "These milestones reflect the disciplined approach we take across every project in our portfolio. At Shamal, we focus on distinctive assets that create long-term cultural, commercial and experiential value, across marinas, hospitality, islands and strategic infrastructure. We prioritise quality and technical excellence over scale, working closely with best-in-class partners to deliver to the highest standards. These completions are a direct expression of that commitment."

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global destination for living, working, and experiencing, Shamal remains focused on investing in places that contribute meaningfully to the city's fabric, assets that are built to endure and designed to serve communities and visitors for generations to come.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, built for the extraordinary.

Shamal is a diversified investment firm that shapes exceptional opportunities through a distinctive portfolio of investments, experiences, and assets. Every venture we pursue reflects Dubai's bold ambition, dynamic spirit, and relentless energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master-planned communities, vibrant districts, iconic residences, retail destinations, and commercial spaces. We bring visionary developments to life such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens, unlocking potential and creating places with purpose.

In hospitality, we invest across the spectrum, from luxury to lifestyle to accessible experiences, partnering with world-class brands like Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA, and Five Guys.

We are also behind some of Dubai's most iconic leisure and adventure destinations, including Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, XDubai (XLine, XPark by e&, XPark Jr, and Pump Track), and Inflight Dubai. Through these, we curate unforgettable experiences that place Dubai at the forefront of global adventure tourism.

For more information visit: www.shamal.com Shamal LinkedIn: @shamalholding Shamal IG: @shamalholding For press queries and additional information, contact shamal@ipn.ae