Manama — Arabian Gulf University: Arabian Gulf University is launching a Bachelor’s program in Emergency Medical Services as part of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the start of the 2026–2027 academic year, in a move of significant strategic importance to meet the demands of the Gulf and regional job markets by introducing this vital and important specialization, with the aim of preparing specialized medical professionals capable of handling critical cases and health emergencies in accordance with the latest global academic and professional standards.

The Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Madadin, emphasized that the introduction of this specialization at the college comes in response to the rapid developments in the health sector, and the growing need for paramedics with advanced skills in rapid response to critical cases, injuries, accidents, and disasters. He noted that paramedics have become one of the cornerstones of modern healthcare systems, working in ambulance services, emergency services, disaster response, and medical evacuation.

He noted that universities and academic institutions in developed countries are now paying increasing attention to the field of emergency medicine, given its pivotal role in promoting public health and enhancing the readiness of health systems to respond to emergencies, disasters, and various health crises, noting that the launch of the program at Arabian Gulf University reflects the university’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest global medical and academic trends.

He explained that the new academic program will contribute to training specialized professionals with the scientific and practical competence to work in emergency and ambulance services, rapid response units, medical evacuation, and other fields, thereby supporting the needs of health systems in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Arab region, especially in light of the growing expansion of emergency healthcare services.

Dr. Mohammed Madadin emphasized that the launch of this program represents a significant addition to the academic and medical journey of the Arabian Gulf University and reinforces its position as a leading educational institution in training specialized healthcare professionals, noting that the program will align with global best practices in medical education and clinical training, thereby contributing to the graduation of paramedics capable of handling various emergency and critical situations with high efficiency.

Ms. Fatima Majeed Al Hajari

Head of Media and Digital Content Unit

Institutional Communication Center

Fatimaalh@agu.edu.bh

Tel: +973 17 239 569



Arabian Gulf University

P.O Box 26671

Kingdom of Bahrain

www.agu.edu.bh