Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the launch of its Off-Plan Home Loan proposition, a strategic expansion of its mortgage offering for prospective homeowners in the country, designed to meet the growing demand for off-plan financing.

The new Off-Plan Home Loan solution, available to UAE residents, introduces a credible, structured financing option that complements Mashreq’s existing home loans for ready properties, solidifying the bank’s position as a comprehensive home financing partner.

With zero pre-approval fees, repayment tenures of up to 25 years, and flexible repayment structures designed to support diverse customer needs, the proposition enables UAE residents to optimise liquidity and manage cash flow more effectively, while providing access to financing earlier in the property-purchase journey.

The launch aligns directly with the rapid evolution of Dubai’s real estate landscape and contributes to the growth of the off-plan market across the real estate ecosystem, which has emerged as a key driver of market activity. Accounting for approximately 70% of total transactions during 2025, off-plan properties now form the core of the market, yet strong financing options for such properties have been relatively limited.

Commenting on the launch, Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking, said: “As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for investment, the way customers engage with banking and financial services is evolving rapidly. At Mashreq, we remain focused on delivering customer-centric solutions that simplify financial decision-making, deepen engagement, and support customers at every stage of their financial journey. Through propositions such as our Off-Plan Home Loan solution, we are also strengthening our role in supporting the continued evolution of the UAE’s real estate sector and wider economy.”

Srinivasan Padmanabhan, Head of Mortgages at Mashreq, added: “Dubai’s real estate landscape has evolved significantly, with off-plan properties now representing the majority of transactions. The launch of our Off-Plan Home Loan proposition reflects Mashreq’s commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers, while contributing to the development and expansion of the UAE’s real estate ecosystem. By extending our financing solutions to eligible under-construction properties, we are enabling residents to invest in the UAE, and take a decisive step closer to owning their dream home.”

Mashreq’s Off-Plan Financing solution will be available to customers purchasing properties in select projects by leading developers, providing an appealing solution to access financing for under-construction properties. The solution is tailored to customers purchasing an off-plan property in a substantially progressed development, where handover is expected within 24 months. To be eligible for financing, completion of the project must have reached a minimum of 35% with at least 50% of the transaction value already paid.

Customers can register their interest through Mashreq’s dedicated Off-Plan Home Loan page https://www.mashreq.com/offplan after which home financing specialists will provide end-to-end support - from initial assessment through to final disbursement - subject to regulatory requirements and the bank’s policies.