Women’s workforce participation in Saudi Arabia has risen from 17% in 2016 to over 36% in 2024



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | VIEW, Voices in Real Estate for Women, is a new initiative launched by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank to bring together women across the real estate industry through mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional connection.

VIEW was conceptualised under the leadership of Susan Amawi, General Manager, Knight Frank Saudi Arabia, and Buthainah Albaity, Partner and Head of Private Capital & Family Enterprises, Knight Frank MENA.



The platform recently hosted its first official gathering in Riyadh, bringing together senior leaders and influential women from across real estate, investment, development, and business who share a belief in opening doors, sharing experiences, and creating opportunities for those coming next.



Susan Amawi, General Manager, Knight Frank Saudi Arabia, said: “VIEW is about unlocking potential for women, for our industry, and for society as a whole. It reflects the real experiences and challenges my peers and I faced in our early careers. We are proud to work alongside women already driving change and excited to help open the door for the next generation of leaders.”



The launch comes amid a period of significant transformation across the region’s property sector. In Saudi Arabia, female labour force participation has risen from 17% in 2016 to over 36% in 2024, surpassing Vision 2030 targets and reflecting the increasingly influential role women continue to play across investment, development, and business leadership.



Buthainah Albaity, Partner and Head of Private Capital and Family Enterprises, Knight Frank MENA, added: “What made the gathering especially meaningful was the calibre of women in the room and the quality of conversations that took place. VIEW brings together women from across investment, development, business and real estate, creating a platform for meaningful connections, new perspectives and relationships that can help shape the future of the industry.”



The Riyadh gathering marks the first step in a broader programme of mentorship, networking, and industry engagement that will bring together women from across real estate in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.



The initiative has also introduced its first mentorship cohort, bringing together women from across the region to learn from one another’s experiences, build confidence, and gain insights from those who have walked the path before them.



For further information about VIEW, including upcoming gatherings and mentorship opportunities, please visit https://www.knightfrank.com.sa/en/about/view or contact the Knight Frank media team at press@me.knightfrank.com.



ABOUT VIEW



VIEW was created by Knight Frank’s General Manager, KSA, Susan Amawi, and Buthainah Albaity, Partner and Head of Private Capital & Family Enterprises, to help drive change.

The initiative is built on three key pillars:

Representation: Showcasing women’s expertise in leadership forums and industry events;

Connection: Building networks that link women with peers, mentors and senior decision makers;

Opportunity: Opening doors to new opportunities and leadership roles through skills development, mentoring and access to ‘behind closed doors’ opportunities.



For press enquiries, please contact:

Knight Frank Press Office

press@me.knightfrank.com

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy.

Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 600+ offices across 50+ territories and more than 20,000 people. The group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants.



For further information about Knight Frank, please visit www.knightfrank.com.



In the MENA region, Knight Frank has strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt. For the past 17 years, the firm has offered integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and property management. Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of Knight Frank’s work, blending this understanding with global resources to provide clients with tailored solutions.

https://www.knightfrank.com.sa/

