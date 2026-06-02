The Experts, Conciliators and Mediators Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) discussed measures to enhance the efficiency and quality of expertise system before judicial authorities, as well as ways to further develop private mediation for the settlement of civil and commercial disputes.

The discussions were aligned with the Department’s strategic objectives of delivering innovative services that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness by equipping the justice system with specialised expertise and flexible dispute resolution solutions.

The discussions took place during a meeting chaired by H.E. Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and focused on updating the rosters of supporting and auxiliary professionals while ensuring that their specialisations remain aligned with judicial requirements. The objective is to elevate the quality of technical reports and reinforce the effectiveness of the available amicable and consensual dispute resolution channels.

In this context, the Committee approved the renewal of registration for three practising experts, enabling them to continue providing technical expert reports and specialised opinions on matters requiring professional expertise. Their contributions support judicial panels and help enhance the quality of court rulings.

The Committee also approved the registration of 26 new mediators in the Private Mediators Register following their successful completion of a training programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

The programme focuses on strengthening their legal and practical skills in facilitating dialogue, bridging differences between disputing parties, and applying effective settlement mechanisms based on modern mediation practices. This will further support the justice system with qualified professionals capable of resolving disputes accurately and efficiently.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Committee reviewed 14 applications submitted by licensed entities and new applicants seeking registration in the Mediators Register. The applications were assessed and examined to verify compliance with the applicable legal requirements and regulations.