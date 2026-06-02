OpManager Nexus now natively supports gNMI and OpenConfig streaming telemetry

Vendor-neutral support across Cisco, Juniper Networks, Arista, Nokia, and Huawei, with sub-second metric granularity

One platform to unify SNMP, NetFlow, and streaming telemetry without parallel stacks

Dubai, UAE: ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the addition of native support for gNMI and OpenConfig streaming telemetry to its observability platform, OpManager Nexus. The capability enables enterprises to collect real-time, push-based network data directly from infrastructure without additional agents or external collectors. This gives network and operations teams the real-time visibility they need to act before services are affected.

In large enterprise environments, the SNMP-dependent visibility model is inherently constrained because the trade-off between the collection frequency and infrastructure overhead limits both the depth and reliability of insights. Streaming telemetry with gNMI and OpenConfig shifts this model to continuous, accurate visibility, making it the new industry objective. OpManager Nexus aligns with this shift, delivering real-time, end-to-end network intelligence at scale.

"gNMI and OpenConfig are increasingly becoming the preferred way to expose that data because they provide deeper visibility while placing less strain on network devices. With native integration in OpManager Nexus, customers can operationalize streaming telemetry within the platform they already trust, without adding new operational complexity," said Gowrisankar Chinnayan, head of product management at ManageEngine.

Built for Scalability, Resilience, and Vendor-Neutrality

Most enterprise network monitoring systems still depend on SNMP polling at multi-minute intervals, leaving network teams blind to transient congestion, BGP flaps, and other short-lived events that directly affect application performance. To work around these gaps, teams have been forced to stitch together data from multiple open-source collectors, time series databases, and dashboards just to approximate basic telemetry workflows. This results in issues like slower root cause analysis and low-resolution data that no longer reflects how modern networks actually behave.

OpManager Nexus’ new telemetry capability is built natively on gNMI streaming with OpenConfig support, enabling scalable, vendor-agnostic network monitoring. A single vendor-neutral integration layer normalizes telemetry across all supported devices, with every metric seamlessly connected to the existing topology, alerting, and reporting workflows without the need for additional tools.

Closing the Gaps of Traditional Monitoring

Beyond visibility, the architecture is designed to advance a more sustainable model for network observability. By replacing poll-heavy collection with event-driven streaming, it significantly reduces redundant data cycles, lowers compute and storage overhead, and minimizes the network load. This shift not only improves efficiency at scale but also aligns monitoring operations with broader energy optimization and sustainability objectives. The implementation also supports TLS-encrypted transport across both dial-in and dial-out modes, ensuring secure, high-fidelity telemetry.

"We started looking at streaming telemetry after [we had] a series of intermittent network slowdowns that never showed up in our polling data. By the time alerts came in, the actual spike was already gone. What stood out with OpManager Nexus was that we could finally see those short-lived events in real time without pushing our monitoring infrastructure harder or bringing in another telemetry tool," said Vikas Yadav, senior IT administrator at WAISL Limited.

Key Capabilities and Highlights

Secure gNMI dial-in and dial-out telemetry: Native gNMI dial-in and dial-out modes with TLS encryption for secure telemetry transport across both centralized and distributed deployments

Consistent multi-vendor data with OpenConfig YANG: Full OpenConfig YANG model support across major vendors, enabling consistent data structures and path definitions in multi-vendor environments

Full OpenConfig YANG model support across major vendors, enabling consistent data structures and path definitions in multi-vendor environments Sub-second telemetry for real-time visibility: Sub-second telemetry that provides near-instant visibility into key metrics, capturing events that polling misses, reducing the detection time, and avoiding added monitoring overhead

Unified SNMP, NetFlow, and gNMI collection: Unified collection of SNMP, NetFlow, and gNMI telemetry on a single platform, removing the need for parallel monitoring stacks

Native OpManager Nexus integration: Direct integration with the existing OpManager Nexus topology, alerts, and reporting with no separate dashboards or new tools to learn

About OpManager Nexus

ManageEngine OpManager Nexus is a full-stack observability solution that delivers unified visibility across applications, infrastructure, networks, and security in hybrid environments. By bringing together on-premises and SaaS monitoring, it provides a single cohesive view of distributed IT systems. With AI-driven insights, OpManager Nexus helps IT teams detect anomalies early, prioritize issues, and automate remediation. This enables faster resolution, reduced operational complexity, and consistently high performance across environments, helping organizations stay ahead of disruptions and deliver reliable digital experiences. For more information, visit manageengine.com/it-operations-management.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere—better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.