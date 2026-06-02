Dubai, UAE: Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World), a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, today announced the opening of a new regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This local presence will allow Allied World to offer its insurance expertise directly to clients across the Middle East.

“Establishing a regional office in Dubai marks a key milestone in our global growth strategy, giving us greater access to brokers and clients throughout the region. With our international experience and strong technical capabilities, Allied World is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of businesses in this dynamic market”, said Ed Moresco, President, Global Markets.

As Allied World expands its global footprint and establishes its regional presence in Dubai, it joins one of the world’s fastest‑growing (re)insurance centres. DIFC has further strengthened its position as a leading global (re)insurance hub, with gross written premiums exceeding USD 4.2bn in 2025, a 20 per cent year‑on‑year increase and more than double the volumes recorded in 2022. Premiums brokered from DIFC also crossed USD 3.4bn - an increase of 14 per cent in 2025, reflecting the growing scale, sophistication and global relevance of the Centre as the region’s primary platform for risk transfer, underwriting and specialist insurance solutions.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said: “We are pleased to welcome Allied World to DIFC as they expand their global footprint and establish their regional presence in Dubai. Allied World brings deep international expertise and specialist insurance and reinsurance capabilities that will directly support the evolving risk management and risk transfer needs of clients across the region. Allied World’s presence further strengthens DIFC’s (re)insurance ecosystem and underscores our role as a trusted platform for tier‑one firms looking to serve the Middle East and beyond from Dubai.”

The continued expansion of DIFC’s insurance and reinsurance ecosystem is underpinned by a diverse community of more than 135 firms spanning underwriting, reinsurance, broking, captives and specialist risk‑transfer activities. During 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 alone, 28 new insurance‑related firms were authorised at the Centre, reinforcing DIFC’s role as a preferred long‑term base for global institutions seeking regulatory certainty, access to regional markets, and a stable environment from which to scale international operations.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Media:

Rachel Pankratz

Senior Vice President, Head of Global Branding & Corporate Communications

T: +1-441-278-5530

E: rachel.pankratz@awac.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Burson

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae