Muscat, Oman: Liva Group announces the appointment of Mohamed Al Tooblani as Chief Executive Officer of Liva Insurance KSA, effective immediately. The appointment follows a successful period as Acting CEO and CFO, during which Mr Al Tooblani established a strong foundation for the business.



The appointment reflects the Group’s continued focus on strengthening executive leadership in one of its core markets. Saudi Arabia remains central to Liva’s regional growth ambitions, and this decision underscores the Group’s commitment to building deep, sustainable market presence across the GCC.

With extensive knowledge of the Saudi insurance landscape and a clear-eyed understanding of what customers need, Mr Al Tooblani is well placed to lead Liva Insurance KSA through its next phase of growth and raise the bar on customer experience in the process. His appointment recognises both his individual contribution and Liva’s broader commitment to developing leadership from within.

David Healy, Group CEO of Liva Group, commented: “Mohamed’s appointment is a defining moment for Liva KSA. He has demonstrated exactly the kind of leadership we need — driving real performance improvements, shaping a clear strategic direction, and putting the customer first. His market knowledge and operational discipline make him the right person to lead this business forward, and I have every confidence in what he will deliver.”

The appointment has no objection from the Insurance Authority.

Liva is a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through comprehensive, tailored insurance solutions. With a team of over 1,200 professionals, Liva serves almost 2 million customers across Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Group continues to expand its regional presence and strengthen its long-term growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to protecting what matters most.

Liva Group

Brunswick Group

Mira Kest/Sarah Abdelbary

liva@brunswickgroup.com

Tel: +971 50 554 7349/+971 56 174 8649