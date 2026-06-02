“ Eng.Khalid Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi: We are committed to advancing the goals of Gulf Bank’s ESG Sustainability Strategy for 2030.”

Kuwait City – Gulf Bank has announced the successful completion of its first Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory, formally designating 2025 as its official emissions baseline year. This milestone forms a central component of the Bank’s Sustainability Strategy 2030 and reflects its enduring commitment to responsible banking, environmental stewardship, and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.

Conducted in accordance with the internationally recognized GHG Protocol Corporate Standard, the inventory encompasses the Bank’s headquarters, branch network, affiliated assets, and InvestGB, its dedicated investment arm. The results have been formally disclosed in Gulf Bank’s Sixth Annual Sustainability Report for 2025, published as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting, directly supporting UN SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Emissions Inventory Scope

The inventory covers three emissions scopes as defined under the GHG Protocol:

Scope 1: Direct emissions from sources owned or under the operational control of the Bank, including generator fuel consumption and refrigerant gases.

Direct emissions from sources owned or under the operational control of the Bank, including generator fuel consumption and refrigerant gases. Scope 2: Indirect emissions attributable to the consumption of purchased electricity across all Bank facilities.

Indirect emissions attributable to the consumption of purchased electricity across all Bank facilities. Scope 3: Material upstream and downstream emissions as defined by the Bank, encompassing leased vehicle records, utility invoices, and paper waste generated through operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng.Khalid Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Deputy General Manager – Facilities Management, stated: Establishing 2025 as our baseline year strengthens our capacity to drive meaningful, measurable progress in the years ahead. It reinforces our commitment to Gulf Bank’s Sustainability Strategy 2030، and in particular its Fourth Strategic Pillar: Responsible Banking.”

Al-Awadhi further noted that Gulf Bank is actively refining its measurement methodologies across all principal emissions sources. The Bank has committed to expanding the scope of the inventory as additional data becomes available and to conducting an annual independent third-party audit to verify reported figures and ensure the highest standards of credibility and transparency in alignment with UN SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.com