Muscat, Oman: Yango Ride, part of global technology company Yango Group, has partnered with Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) to introduce a new specialised benefits programme for partner drivers across Oman, including exclusive fuel offers, customised Shell Café food and beverage offerings as well as offers at participating Shell Helix Oil Change Centres nationwide.

The exclusive program will be available only on Shell Asia App, as well as an extended range of other partnership offers. The benefit programme will cover 216 Shell service stations in Oman using dedicated promo codes for Yango Ride partner drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Oman, said: “This partnership is focused on delivering practical, everyday value for partner drivers across Oman. By collaborating with a trusted local partner like Shell Oman, we are helping drivers reduce routine operational costs through benefits that support them both on and off the road. At Yango, we believe stronger driver support contributes to a more sustainable and reliable mobility ecosystem, and this collaboration reflects our continued commitment to improving the overall driver experience on the platform.”

Suresh Nair, General Manager – Mobility & Convenience Oman at Shell Oman added: “Shell Oman has always been committed to powering more than just vehicles; we also recognize the importance of supporting livelihoods. Ride-hailing drivers represent an increasingly important part of Oman’s transport ecosystem, and this collaboration with Yango Ride allows us to extend the value of our network through benefits linked to fuel, convenience, and vehicle care. More importantly, it reflects the growing importance of partnerships that deliver meaningful support to the communities that keep Oman moving.”

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango Group provides its digital services, including mobility, delivery, foodtech, entertainment among many others, across 30+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and other regions.