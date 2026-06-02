Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Reltrix, a next-generation trading technology and infrastructure company, has officially launched with a bold vision to transform how brokers, prop firms, exchanges, and financial institutions build and scale their businesses. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Reltrix operates with a global structure designed to support clients across major financial hubs.

Founded by Walid Ead and led by Isabella Mannucci as Managing Director, Reltrix enters the market with a mission to replace fragmented brokerage technology with a fully connected ecosystem built for speed, scalability, and growth.

Designed for the next era of financial markets, Reltrix combines trading infrastructure, CRM and back-office technology, client and IB management, risk management, payments connectivity, and operational intelligence into one connected engine and unified environment.

Rather than offering standalone products, Reltrix is positioning itself as a complete ecosystem for modern trading businesses.

“Reltrix was built because the industry has outgrown disconnected systems and outdated infrastructure,” said Isabella Mannucci. “Brokers today need scalability, automation, connectivity, and flexibility from day one. Reltrix brings all of that together into one ecosystem designed for growth.”

She added: “This is far beyond launching another trading platform. We are building the infrastructure layer for the next generation of financial businesses.”

Walid Ead, Founder of Reltrix commented: “Our vision is to create a global ecosystem where brokers and financial institutions can access institutional-grade technology infrastructure, and operational solutions through one connected environment. The future belongs to integrated ecosystems, and Reltrix is being built to lead that evolution.”

The launch is further strengthened by strategic backing and senior industry support, including Alawsat Group chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Saif Al-Islam Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reinforcing Reltrix’s long-term global ambitions.

Built by a team with decades of experience across brokerage operations, liquidity, fintech, and trading technology, Reltrix is designed to put clients first—helping them launch faster, operate with greater intelligence, and scale globally through a unified, high-performance ecosystem built for long-term growth.

About Reltrix

Reltrix is built for the next generation of trading businesses, backed by over 20 years of hands-on experience across brokerage, liquidity, and trading operations. Our all-in-one platform replaces fragmented systems with a single scalable ecosystem covering execution, risk, back office, and client management. No complexity. No unnecessary vendors. Our all-in-one platform replaces fragmented systems with a single scalable ecosystem covering execution, risk, back office, and client management. No complexity. No unnecessary vendors.

https://reltrix.com/

Media contact: m.kharroubi@reltrix.com