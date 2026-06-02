Dubai, UAE - Sharafi Group Investments, the century-old Emirati family-owned conglomerate with diversified interests spanning hospitality, properties, facilities management, contracting, and consulting, has officially launched MAREA Residences, a boutique luxury waterfront development located on Dubai Islands.

Strategically positioned within one of Dubai’s most ambitious coastal destinations, MAREA Residences offers residents seamless connectivity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai International Airport, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, while placing them moments away from the Dubai Islands Mall, marina, beaches, and waterfront boardwalk.

The G+2+12-floor residential project features a collection of semi-furnished one- and two-bedroom residences with jacuzzis, alongside expansive two- and three-bedroom duplexes with maid’s rooms and private plunge pools. Designed to reflect a resort-inspired lifestyle, the development includes an infinity pool, gymnasium, sauna, Turkish hammam, tanning deck, and curated lounge spaces.

Prices at MAREA Residences start from AED 2.74 million, with buyers offered flexible payment structures including a 30/70 plan and a 50/50 post-handover option extending two years beyond completion. The project is scheduled for handover in Q4 2027.

Sharafi Group Investments currently operates five hotels and has completed 20 proprietary developments across Dubai, with two additional projects under construction on Dubai Islands. Through its contracting division, the group is also delivering projects for developers including Leos Developments, Avenew Development, Prestige One Developments, and MYK Global Limited.

Adding a distinctive hospitality dimension to the project, residents and tenants of MAREA Residences will have access to a dedicated hospitality package through Allure Hotel, Sharafi Group Investments’ upcoming four-star hospitality property set to open on Dubai Islands in 2026.

Mr. Abdulla Sharafi, CEO of Sharafi Group Investments, said: “MAREA Residences is an inspiration drawn from our legacy of precision, quality and customer centricity. The project captures the true essence of resort island living while offering comfort, sophistication, and strong investment value for residents and investors alike.”

The project is being brought to market in partnership with DRE Homes, with its master agency division, DRE-X, appointed to lead the launch and sales strategy for the development. The collaboration is expected to strengthen broker engagement, qualified buyer outreach, and premium market positioning within Dubai’s luxury residential segment.

Qurat Ul Ain, Co-Founder & CLO of DRE-X, DRE Homes, said: “This project is a testament to Sharafi Group’s legacy, quality and precision and will truly be a masterpiece on Dubai Islands. The launch will happen in phases and construction work has already commenced. We are proud to lead the launch of this project through a premium broker-led strategy.”

For media inquiries: Clickon Group – Tony Farah (Senior PR Account Manager) – tony@clickongroupmena.com – Kareen Ruby (PR Account Associate) – kareen@clickongroupmena.com