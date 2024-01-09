DUBAI, UAE – Welcoming guests to dive into flavours from the sea, waterfront seafood restaurant Bordo Mavi has cast its net in Dubai. Opening its aptly located doors in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Bordo Mavi delivers the finest, sustainably sourced seafood.

Presenting a truly nautical dining experience, Bordo Mavi overlooks the Arabian Gulf’s tranquil waters and presents a relaxed, casual atmosphere combined with surroundings that pay homage to the beauty of the sea. The menu embodies the ocean’s essence, offering up freshly caught fish and seafood prepared by a culinary team led by legendary Turkish fishmonger, Ersan Yılmaz who draws inspiration from coastal fishing village traditions and modern-day preparations.

Bordo Mavi represents the latest addition – along with BRIX Café located next door on the harbour – to The Lab Holding’s restaurant portfolio, alongside award-winning brands including 3Fils, BRIX Desserts, Kanji, and SLRP Ramen.

Set to make a splash as it enters on to Dubai’s dining scene, Bordo Mavi presents a menu that’s both respectful to the sea and steeped in tradition, using 200-year-old recipes that have been passed down through generations to infuse every dish with time-honoured culinary wisdom.

Open for both lunch and dinner, highlight dishes to kick-start the voyage include wagyu butter no.3 Gillardeau oysters, marinated gambero rosso with caviar, clam casserole in a chilli garlic butter with fennel, tender grilled octopus with crushed hazelnut, baby potatoes and salsa verde, and more.

For the main event, the black seabass pomodoro isn’t to be missed, nor is the melt-in-the-mouth kingfish casserole in a buttery lemon and chilli sauce. For fish lovers who like their catch kept simple, various cooking methods are available depending on the fish of choice, such as grilled or pan seared. From the fish market, fish and seafood delights include seabass, seabream, turbot, Dover sole, pomfret, scorpion fish, lobster, flying fish, eel, salmon, tiger prawns, carabineros and much more.

Homemade ice creams star for dessert, with options including thyme and olive oil, hazelnut, and kaymak paired with warm hazelnut halwa.

A guaranteed win for diners that treasure finds from the ocean, Bordo Mavi is Dubai’s culinary connection to the sea.

Bordo Mavi is now open and welcoming guests to its location in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Dubai, daily from 12pm to 11.30pm.

For reservations or more information, visit http://bordomavidubai.com/ or follow @bordomavi.ae on social media.

For any media-related enquiries, please contact Sophie Voelzing at sophie.voelzing@therestaurantco.me