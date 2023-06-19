The highly anticipated Dubai's Top 50 Homes Awards Event, organised by PRIME by Betterhomes, took place at Josette in DIFC, an enchanting Parisian-inspired venue. The afternoon showcased the epitome interior design and honoured the creative minds behind these exceptional homes.

K4, the proud winners of the Platinum Residential Home Award, stole the show with their exquisite Venetian-style villa located in Jumeirah Islands. The moment you step inside, you're greeted by black and white marble floor that sets the stage for the opulent finishes that await. Every corner of the home showcases K4's impeccable craftsmanship, from their custom-built arched doors and windows to the intricate details such as an emerald-coloured hundred-piece chandelier. The custom-made Italian travertine shelves further enhance the overall atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.

One home that has captured significant attention is the winner of the Best Entertainment Area category. This remarkable villa boasts an indoor BBQ area that is fully vented to the roof, allowing for year-round BBQ sessions and entertainment. It also features a cinema with a stocked refreshment area, a gym, an Xbox gaming room, a golf simulator room, a spacious kitchen and caterer's kitchen, an outdoor pool screen, and an incredible fully stocked bar. To top it all off, it also includes a fully fitted American diner, created for their children to cook, eat, watch TV and have fun with their friends in the comfort of their home.

The Gold Residential Home Award was presented to Abdul Khalid's awe-inspiring villa in Jumeirah Island. This villa boasts a plethora of bespoke amenities, including a stunning cigar lounge, game room, golf room, F1 Ferrari gaming room, snooker room, and music areas. However, the cascading waterfalls that lead to a Bali-inspired pool stole the spotlight, meticulously designed by Nikki Bisiker Interior Design.

Another unique home was the 2-bedroom apartment spread over 5,000sqft in Business Bay. The owners Kito and Jane De Boer bought this property off-plan and made significant changes to the layout of the apartment at the planning stage. The most significant of these was to open the living room to provide a more expansive view of the canal. Now, this apartment is home to over 40 pieces of art and sculptures gathered from around the world, including Anthony Gormley's striking steel sculpture, Farhad Moshiri's bold calligraphic work, and Rameshwar Broota's awe-inspiring diptych.

Dubai’s Top 50 Homes have some hidden gems from breathtaking villas nestled in exclusive communities to luxurious penthouses with panoramic views. To view all winners visit www.top50homes.com.

