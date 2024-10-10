Dubai, the UAE: 4Partners, a Dubai-based dropshipping service, secures $3.6M in a funding round to enter the UAE market and support its regional growth and expansion plans. With this capital, the company aims to assist businesses of all sizes with its comprehensive platform and logistics to quickly launch fully operational online stores.

The 4Partners solution addresses key challenges faced by e-commerce entrepreneurs, providing access to millions of in-demand products without upfront purchasing in bulk, automated logistics requiring no partner involvement, and a cloud-based IT infrastructure that eliminates the need for coding or maintenance. This e-commerce model, where goods are shipped directly from suppliers to customers, allows sellers to control their profit margins independently, enabling them to focus on sales and marketing strategies.

With warehouses in the UAE, Germany, the USA, Turkey, and China and over 7 million authentic branded goods from 753 suppliers worldwide, enabling online stores to offer a wide variety of items to customers without managing stock or shipping, 4Partners can facilitate cross-border shipping and serve customers globally.

The MENA e-commerce market is expected to reach a market volume of $50 billion by 2025. Within this sector, the dropshipping segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for diverse and easily accessible products. 4Partners aims to revolutionise the market with simple and efficient tools for small and middle-sized businesses: CMS for online stores, automated international logistics and millions of products.

Aleksandr Betra, CMO at 4Partners, states, “We are excited to launch our service in the UAE and offer a comprehensive e-commerce solution that empowers businesses to thrive in a competitive market. Our platform eliminates the complexities of logistics and inventory management, enabling our partners to focus on what they do best: selling and growing their brands.”

In addition, the integration of the 4Partners catalogue with the Shopify store allows businesses to capitalise on the growing trend of mobile commerce. Globally, this trend accounts for an estimated $1.7 trillion in sales in 2023, representing over half of all retail e-commerce sales. With mobile devices driving nearly 80% of retail website traffic and 66% of orders globally, the features from 4Partners, such as access to millions of in-demand products, automated logistics, and a cloud-based IT infrastructure, position businesses to stand out in a competitive mobile and cross-border shopping environment.

About company

4Partners, launched in 2023 and based in Dubai, provides e-commerce solutions with a global network of warehouses and a vast product catalogue. The company offers a wide range of authentic branded products from suppliers worldwide and manages logistics through its network of warehouses in MENA, Europe, Asia and the USA. 4Partners helps businesses launch and scale online stores by handling inventory, shipping, and order fulfilment.