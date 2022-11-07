Watermelon Market

Co-founded in April 2021 by Omar AlShamsi and his business partner, Watermelon Market is a food tech start-up eProcurement solution for restaurants and food and beverage suppliers across the Middle East with a free-to-use web and mobile-based platform. Designed in-house, the all-in-one solution contains a full management tool, marketplace, and POS (Point of Sale) system that simplifies food supply ordering for restaurants and enhances food supplier exposure and performance, thereby saving time and money while reducing food waste.

Having worked as a supplier to F&B outlets across the region for almost two decades, Omar experienced the harsh reality of F&B procurement challenges first-hand. As a result, he and his co-founders developed Watermelon to offer full transparency to a traditionally rigid and painful process, while enabling customers to access a proven inventory management system through user-friendly software, thereby saving time and money while reducing waste. The ability to track, manage and receive real-time full insights into their finances all on one unified and integrated cloud-based platform is also covered along with 24/7 customer support.

Watermelon aims to positively disrupt the F&B ecosystem while offering a secure platform where restaurants, suppliers, and manufacturers can communicate and serve each other through one access point with full transparency and ease. The platform has grown rapidly over the past year and already has around 500 restaurants, 400+ verified suppliers and over 24,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units). With operations currently focused in the UAE, Watermelon also has plans to expand into other GCC countries soon.

For more information, visit https://www.watermelon.market/

Feels Juice bar & Kitchen

Founded in 2020 by the young business consultant-turned-entrepreneur Mohammed M. Al Falasi, Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen speaks to the core of why people should eat clean - it Feels right. Having left the Big4 consulting firm KPMG, Mohammed launched the wellness-focused restaurant out of his passion for clean eating, creativity and positive vibes to showcase the art of premium quality juicing & healthy eating.

Feels is by no means ordinary, with a dedicated nutritionist and clean-eating head chef in-house. Mohammed's leadership has encouraged the menu to constantly evolve and to offer flavorful, nutritious and healthy recipes that rebalance and nourish the body with freshly prepared premium ingredients. By combining the brand’s clean-eating purpose with an array of clean produce, Feels can cater to its customers’ dietary requirements while ensuring a wide range of healthy food and drinks that are chemical-free and preservative-free.

From colourful salads that are made from 100% natural and fresh ingredients to wellness shots designed to provide a burst of vitamins and nutrients, Feels restores vitality with every mouthful. Additionally, Feels also operates internal green initiatives with an internal waste tracking system that has led to their cutlery and packaging being made of 100% degradable components and food wastage as low as 2% due to their fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Mohamed believes that everything is based on an emotional connection - “people may not remember what we say, but they will always remember how we made them feel.” As a result, he prides himself on running clean and honest F&B operations that ensure customers leave feeling happy, comfortable and healthy. Having previously opened another F&B brand 'Saddle' in 2017, Mohamed has ambitious plans for Feels. Feels has an outlet in Sunset Beach Dubai and has recently expanded to the beachfront in Abu Dhabi’s Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Plans for its international expansion are also underway.

For more information, visit https://wearefeels.com/

