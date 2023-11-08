Alssad will become first Iraqi factory to produce food using Tetra Pak’s Tetra Recart system

Dubai, UAE: Tetra Pak has today signed an agreement with Bagdad-based food company Alssad for food Industries. The agreement was signed on the Tetra Pak stand at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, attended by senior representatives of both companies.

Under the terms of the USD12.3 million agreement, Alssad will become the first factory in Iraq to produce high quality tomato paste and legume products in Tetra Recart packaging, introducing a new level of value, convenience and food safety to the market. The project is expected to begin production in 2024.

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director at Tetra Pak Arabia said: "We are delighted that this agreement will provide Iraqi consumers with an easy to use, sustainable packaging solution. Tetra Recart is an innovative, future-proof packaging solution for shelf-stable foods, which serves the evolving needs of consumers, producers, retailers, and the environment.

“For consumers it is a practical, modern, safe and natural alternative to tin cans. For Alssad it offers size-flexible lines, allowing a smaller factory footprint, reduced warehousing requirements and lower operational costs. For the planet, it offers a solution made from at least 69% responsibly sourced, renewable materials, which are 100% recycable” he added.

Ghassan Sabeen, Managing Partner at Alssad, said: “We always stive for excellence. Alssad carefully selects innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions to supply the Iraqi consumers with high quality value products that cater for different needs.

“Tetra Recart project remarks a milestone for Alssad stepping into food production for tomato and legumes and utilizing latest technology with most innovative package in the industry.”

-Ends-

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.