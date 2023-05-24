Dubai, UAE: 22Ahead, a men’s fashion brand based in the UAE, today announces the relaunch of its men's fashion label with a renewed commitment to producing 100% sustainable and eco-friendly products. With a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, the brand is setting new standards for ethical fashion practices and inspiring consumers to make conscious choices.

Saad Tariq, Founder and CEO at 22Ahead said: “Originally established in October 2022 as a high-end online fashion brand, we have undergone a remarkable transformation in response to market trends and the urgent need for positive change in our society and the environment. Embracing the vision set by the UAE's leaders for 2023, as the year of sustainability, we have embraced a complete shift towards sustainable practices and are incredibly proud of our new approach to market.”

At the heart of 22Ahead's ethos is the use of 100% organic fabrics. Every garment in their collection is crafted from high-quality organic materials, ensuring both style and sustainability. These fabrics carry important certifications such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), OEKO-TEX, and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

But sustainability doesn't stop at the fabrics. 22Ahead takes a holistic approach by utilising 100% recycled and recyclable packaging materials. By minimising waste and promoting a circular economy, the brand actively reduces its environmental footprint.

As part of its dedication to environmental conservation, 22Ahead has established partnerships with organisations like One Tree Planted. For every article sold, the brand commits to plant one tree in areas around the world that are most effected by deforestation and are ecologically vulnerable. With every purchase, customers can be confident that their fashion choices align with a greener future. In addition, the brand donates AED10 to eco-friendly or charitable organisations, with each sale.

To promote circularity and reduce waste, 22Ahead offers a unique Clothing Return Program. Customers have the option to return clothes after 6 months, receiving an AED 50 website voucher in return. The returned clothes are then donated to those in need in the UAE or beyond, ensuring that clothing is repurposed and benefiting others.

Education is a crucial component of 22Ahead's mission. Through weekly tutorials and blog posts on their social media pages and websites, the brand empowers consumers with knowledge about eco-friendly best practices. By sharing valuable information and tips on sustainable fashion choices, 22Ahead enables individuals to make informed decisions that align with their values.

Transparency and accountability are core values for 22Ahead. The brand provides an annual impact report that highlights its environmental initiatives and showcases the collective efforts of customers in making a positive difference. By sharing this report, 22Ahead ensures that customers can see the tangible results of their support and encourages other fashion brands to embrace transparency.

Beyond their products, 22Ahead actively engages in community activities focused on the betterment of society and the environment. By organising events and collaborating with environmental organisations, the brand raises awareness and drives meaningful change. Through these efforts, 22Ahead aims to inspire individuals to take part in creating a more sustainable future.

With its relaunch as a sustainable and eco-friendly fashion label, 22Ahead invites fashion enthusiasts to embrace purchase decisions that make a positive impact on the planet. By choosing 22Ahead, consumers can align their values with their style, contributing to a more sustainable future. It's time to redefine fashion and embrace a brighter tomorrow with 22Ahead.

For more information, please visit www.22ahead.com.

