Dubai, UAE : ChatFood, a mobile ordering and payment platform that helps connect customers and restaurants directly, has reached a significant milestone with its innovative order-and-pay at table solutions now live at over 300 outlets.

ChatFood will benefit F&B and hospitality operators, restaurants, hotels, beach clubs, bars, cinemas, and food halls. It aims to ensure a sustainable future for home-grown food businesses and is the only 360 F&B digital solution in the market with a loaded menu of services that includes online business (delivery, takeaway), integrated on-premises business (order-and-pay at table services), fully scaled CRM solutions and an embedded loyalty and rewards functionality.

ChatFood raised $5 million in seed capital at the beginning of 2021 to drive the expansion of its suite of services to offer additional services, such as their ‘table service’ solutions. This is reflected in the innovative new order and pay at table facility. The investors in this successful venture include BECO Capital and Wamda Capital.

Benjamin Mouflard, CEO and co-founder of ChatFood, said: “Over the last 3 years, we have successfully enabled thousands of restaurants to sell more, sell better and do so more profitably to hundreds of thousands of online delivery customers. ChatFood is excited to now offer our best-in-class solutions to help restaurants delight their on-premises customers with a seamless ordering experience, and a faster, more efficient bill settlement process.

ChatFood’s significance gets underlined when weighed against market realities where F&B operators are faced with rising costs and thinner margins. Customers are craving a more seamless and personalised experience and ChatFood’s new order and pay at table solutions helps F&B operators run their venues more efficiently (with less staff), better delight their customers through personalised offerings and help them improve their margins.

Over the last 4 years, ChatFood has quickly achieved a global appeal, with more than 8,000 clients, spread across 60 countries, and over a million active users.

ChatFood is also the leading direct-to-consumer mobile ordering and payment platform that provides best in-class services at competitive, bottom-line and friendly rates.

Established in 2018, ChatFood, a mobile ordering and payment platform, is the brainchild of co-founders Benjamin Mouflard, and Vinicius Rodrigues. An F&B startup, driven by technology, ChatFood provides restaurants with premium tools to sell directly to their customers. ChatFood’s goal is to become the ultimate hospitality operating system. Their global appeal is demonstrated effectively across 9 time zones, over 60 countries, the patronage of 8,000 clients, 1 million active users ChatFood are supported by investors Wamda Capital, Beco Capital.

