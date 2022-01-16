PHOTO
- Speech by UN Dep Sec-Gen at Al Wasl
DUBAI – Inspiring bespoke projections and a speech by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General at Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, on Saturday evening proved a spectacular start to the World Expo’s Global Goals Week – the annual event’s first time leaving the UN General Assembly in New York City.
Collective progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at creating a better and more equitable future for all by 2030, underpins Expo’s latest Theme Week – held in association with the UN and running until next Saturday (22 January).
With this in mind, bespoke projections lit up Al Wasl dome – the largest 360-degree projection screen in the world – from 1830 GST on Saturday (15 January). A procession of UN SDG flags, carried by UN SDG advocates, followed shortly after, as well as a speech by special guest Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations.
Amina J Mohammed said: “The ten million visits that Expo 2020 has received so far are a clear sign that people, governments, businesses and organisations from across the world are eager for change, yearning for hope and ready to come together.
“It is up to each and every one of us, individually and collectively, to turn this engagement into partnerships and investments that tangibly improve people’s lives everywhere. With the Global Goals woven into the fabric of Expo 2020, I cannot think of a more appropriate place for us to renew our shared commitment to keep the promises that we made in 2015.”
The UN General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 SDGs, in September 2015.
