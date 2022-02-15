Dubai, UAE: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Factory LLC (EICMPF/Camelicious) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Othaim Pharma Trading Company (“Othaim Pharma”) to expand EICMPF’s operations in the Saudi Arabian markets.

Mr. Saeed Juma Bin Subaih Al Falasi (General Manager of EICMPF), Mr. Mutasher Awad Al Badry (Dy. GM & Business Dev. Manager of EICMPF), Mr. Muhammad Ashraf (Sales Manager of EICMPF), and Dr. Medhat Elkatan (CEO of Othaim Pharma) agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the development, sale, and distribution of Camelicious products such as Camel Milk Powder, Long-life Camel Milk, Protein Bars, Camel Milk Shampoo & Conditioners and Camel Milk Soaps in the Saudi Arabian markets.

The signing ceremony took place at the food & beverage event “Gulfood”, World Trade Centre on the 14th of February, 2022. This MOU was signed by EICMPF’s General Manager, Mr. Saeed Juma Bin Subaih Al Falasi, and Othaim Pharma’s CEO, Dr. Medhat Elkatan.

The purpose of the MOU is to build a mutual commitment in complementing each other`s duties and functions for the development and implementation of Camelicious products distribution successfully in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

For more information: Visit: www.camelicious.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022