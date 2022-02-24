Attractive, modular flush-mounted design allows easy system scalability with the option of cost-saving dual-seat setups with microphone sharing

Offers installation convenience by using existing IP-infrastructure and Power over-Ethernet (PoE), and by sharing a similar footprint as Bosch DCN devices

Delivers best-in-class user experience – superior audio quality and large microphone button design with possible-to-speak indication

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Bosch today announced the launch of the new IP-based Dicentis Conference System with Dicentis Flush, a new range of devices for permanent installations in the UAE. The modular design of Dicentis Flush empowers the specifier/installer to tailor the system to the required meeting type. Offering installation convenience in a distinctive stylish design, Dicentis Flush is ideal for use in governmental, non-governmental or intergovernmental organizations, as well as for conference applications in commercial buildings and financial institutions. Dicentis Flush modules have a sleek form factor and black finish that complements any interior, making it suitable for both modern and historic conference locations.

Easy, cost-effective installation

Dicentis Flush incorporates the OMNEO* media networking architecture, which enables cost-effective installations by using existing IP infrastructure and PoE. Its modular design allows future additions as needed, with functions including voting and identification. In combination with a single base device in dual-seat setup, Dicentis Flush supports up to four delegate positions when two microphones are shared, for when social distancing restrictions are lifted. This feature further contributes to space saving and cost reduction.

All modules have a click-to-fit mechanism for easy flush-mounting into metal or wood surfaces such as tabletops or seat armrests. The fitting or removal of the units is possible from either the top or bottom of the table. Blank panels are available in wide and slim designs to cover/reserve unused space. For additional convenience, the Dicentis Flush range shares the same installation footprint as DCN Flush devices from Bosch (with the exception of the loudspeaker panel), allowing easy replacement without major rework of the conference location.

Easy integration

Dicentis Flush can be seamlessly combined with other Dicentis tabletop devices, or with the Dicentis interpreter desk as a fully ISO-compliant interpretation solution. Once connected, it immediately adopts the Dicentis settings – no need to restart the system. The unique Dicentis server-based system architecture makes integration with third-party applications and future cloud-based services easy, and offers a remote desktop application for maintenance purposes.

Enhanced user experience

The intuitive design of the modules contributes to an improved, more natural discussion atmosphere. Participants can choose their preferred language, listen to a speech and/or address the delegates. Depending on the meeting requirements, all deployed modules combine into one functional, straightforward device. User actions (language selection menu, possible-to-speak button, etc.) only light up when the respective function is active, allowing delegates to focus on the discussion.

The Dicentis Flush range offers best-in-class audio quality and speech intelligibility. The loudspeaker module features the same high-quality speaker as the award-winning Dicentis tabletop devices, which also allows the loudspeaker and microphone to be active at the same time. In addition, the audio quality is protected by the shock-mount design of the microphone connection panel, minimizing ambient noise and tabletop vibrations. For convenience, short- and long-stem microphone options are available with screw lock connections.

The Bosch Flush range will be continuously complemented with more features and modules. The new Dicentis Flush range is now available in the region.

*OMNEO onboard

DICENTIS Flush integrates into the OMNEO ecosystem, for seamless connectivity with other OMNEO-enabled devices. OMNEO is an architectural approach for connecting devices over IP to exchange information, including audio content and device control. It is built upon multiple technologies, including IP and open public standards, to support the technologies of today — such as Audinate’s Dante and AES70 — while evolving with those of tomorrow.

OMNEO offers users of all levels a professional-grade media networking solution that combines interoperability, unique features for easier installation, better performance and greater scalability than any other IP offering on the market. It provides the highest levels of audio quality and synchronization whilst ensuring the lowest levels of latency – all in a highly reliable, redundant and secure set up. System, installation and maintenance costs are all kept competitively low due to the use of standard IP and IT components, infrastructure and protocols.

-Ends-

Contact persons for press inquiries:

Ronak Thakkar

Account Manager

FleishmanHillard

Yasmine Abbas

Corporate Communications Manager

Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Twitter: @BoschPresse

About Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 401,300 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 78.8 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 28 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,300 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.co m, www.iot.bosch.com , www.bosch-press.com , https://twitter.com/BoschPress

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022