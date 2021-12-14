Dubai, UAE – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced the expansion of its Middle East executive leadership team with the appointment of Nayef Bou Chaaya as the company’s Vice President Sales and Head of Middle East and Africa. The new appointment strengthens AVEVA’s partner and customer relations at a time when the company is facilitating digital transformation for an increasing number of industrial businesses in the region and around the world.

Bou Chaaya is a seasoned executive management professional with three decades of software sales experience, focused on the oil & gas, energy, infrastructure and food & beverage sectors. He joins from Schneider Electric, where he led Process Automation Business Development in the Middle East, preceded by various senior sales and operations leadership positions within Schneider Electric and Invensys.

Raised in Lebanon, Bou Chaaya holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Lebanese American University and will be based in Dubai. AVEVA will leverage his deep expertise to lead the MEA organization and to help partners around the world to strengthen their operational and environmental sustainability.

“We welcome and look forward to the strategic direction and dynamic leadership Nayef Bou Chaaya will bring to the one of AVEVA’s key markets,” said Caspar Herzberg, Chief Revenue Officer, AVEVA.

Bou Chaaya said, “I’m looking forward to joining AVEVA at an exciting time when the company is driving digital transformation and sustainability in the region.

“Momentum across the Middle East and Africa has been building around accelerating the use of advanced technologies to achieve climate neutrality. AVEVA has been at the forefront of the trend, having pioneered innovations that optimize performance, efficiency and sustainability over several decades. I am delighted to be tasked with strengthening and driving the delivery of our game-changing software and services across the region and beyond.”

About AVEVA

