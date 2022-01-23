Within the framework of Rosatom's thematic week taking place these days on the platform of World Universal Exhibition EXPO 2020 in Dubai (UAE), a panel discussion concerning the sustainability of supply chains for the development of world trade was held on January 19, 2022.

Kirill Komarov, the First Deputy General Director - Director of Development and International Business of SC Rosatom; Raj Jit Singh Wallia, Deputy Financial Director of DP World; Pablo Ruiz del Real, Managing Partner of Advance Logistics Group; Paul Holthus, President, and CEO of World Ocean Council; Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO Transportation Group and Nikolay Shabalin, Executive Director of the Center of Marine Research of M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, took part in the discussion. The discussion was moderated by official moderator of the OPEC conferences and webcasts and CNBC special consultant - Eithne Trenor.

During the conference, panelists discussed the most pressing issues on the current state of global supply chains, given the challenging and turbulent conditions of recent years under the pressure of the global pandemic.

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem opened the discussion by thanking the assembled guests and panelists. According to Mr. Bin Sulayem, the Northern Sea Route may be a solution to the problem of supply chains that we are facing today.

«At DP World, we built our business on the concept of listening to our customers. What our customers want is a reliable, resilient solution that is everlasting. And that is what we can see today with the northern route» he added.

Kirill Komarov, First Deputy General Director of Rosatom State Corporation, noted as part of his presentation that the pace of change in the offshore supply chain has been faster over the past two years than it has been over the past twenty years.

"Yesterday, the offshore supply chain is a cost item. Today it's risk management and the stability of the entire company. Tomorrow it's the realization that professional supply chain management can add value," said Mr. Komarov.

Also, Kirll Komarov stressed that development of world trade irreversibly requires variability in cargo delivery.

«The sea routes are expected to provide a fast, safe and economically competitive service. The NSR can become an important element of a sustainable global trading system, as a new backbone for Euro-Asian trade and as a supplement to traditional sea routes. For Rosatom State Corporation, the integrated development of the NSR infrastructure is a priority», he added.

Raj Jit Singh Wallia, deputy chief financial officer of DP World, also spoke about the need to develop the Northern Transit Corridor, "we see the Northern Transit Corridor as a very viable addition to the southern transit corridor in terms of serving the Asia-Europe trade route” he commented.

During the discussion panel, the experts also paid particular attention to the environmental agenda. World Ocean Council Director Paul Holthus highlighted the opportunities for companies to demonstrate leadership by supporting the development of a multidisciplinary alliance for responsible and sustainable shipping, logistics and ocean activities in the Arctic.

Stressing the importance of a systematic approach to environmental monitoring of the NSR in anticipation of the active development of commercial shipping, Nikolai Shabalin, Executive Director of the Center for Maritime Studies of Moscow State University, noted that today, as never before, it is important to develop a common position in terms of environmental monitoring.

Before, the supply chain was seen as a linear task of cargo transportation. The reality today is changed - now, it is a highly integrated system of interconnected global processes.

The experts agreed to continue active cooperation in building an additional transportation artery capable of ensuring the continuity and reliability of the global supply chain.

About ROSATOM

ROSATOM has been identified as the single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in accordance with the NSR Infrastructure Development Plan until 2035, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation. The Corporation is actively developing a new area of logistics business and Euro-Asian transit on the basis of the industry logistics integrator, Rusatom Cargo.

About DP World

DP World (Dubai, UAE) is the world's leading provider of end-to-end digital transportation and logistics services for trade shipments worldwide. DP World provides these services through a unified global network of 129 locations in 55 countries on six continents, with a significant presence in both high-growth and mature markets. The company operates the world's largest ports, terminals, industrial parks, logistics, and economic centers with a combined handling capacity of more than 90 million TEUs (conventional tonnage unit per year).

