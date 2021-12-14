Aspen Technology (AspenTech), a global leader in asset optimization software, welcomes Dr. Tariq Aslam, a renowned expert in industrial automation, as Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Dr. Aslam will play a crucial role in advancing and promoting sustainable and digitalized practices within asset-intensive organizations.

Dr. Aslam has over 20 years of experience in digital and regional business development with international organizations such as IBM, Ericsson, Schneider Electric Software, and Aveva. In his new role he will be leading a cross-vertical and cross-functional team to deliver enhanced business performance, customer relationships and partner performance.

“With asset-intensive companies waking up to the realities of global warming and the carbon footprint of processes, it is crucial to provide them with digital solutions that optimize their operations in a sustainable manner while achieving a return on investment. AspenTech is a global leader in asset optimization software and I am honored to be joining an organization that values making a positive change in the world through advanced technology,” said Dr. Tariq Aslam.

Dr. Aslam’s appointment aligns with AspenTech’s goals of supporting the Middle East’s objectives for adopting sustainable practices within regional asset-intensive organizations. AspenTech’s vision for the region was recently discussed in depth during its participation at ADIPEC 2021, the world’s largest oil, gas and energy exhibition, alongside its partner Microsoft, and was valued as the energy industry’s first opportunity to discuss key outcomes from last month’s COP26 climate change conference and map out the course the industry needs to take to thrive in a world of sustainable, low-carbon integrated energy value chains.

This follows several key initiatives from the company: CEO Antonio Pietri participated in key industry and partner discussions about the energy transition challenge and the crucial role of digital technologies at global climate conference COP 26 in Glasgow, UK. Also, AspenTech recently announced its newest aspenONE® V12 software release, V12.2, with the goal of giving companies new sustainability models and product capabilities that accelerate digitalization efforts in support of their sustainability initiatives.

AspenTech aims to step into the new year by heading the Middle East’s energy transition and leading the asset-intensive fields into a new era of digitalization and sustainability.

