Dubai, UAE – Arc Solutions, a telecom infrastructure solutions provider across the region based in Dubai, has signed an agreement with Bezeq International, Israel's leading ISP and IT solutions provider, to deploy its network in Bezeq International’s data centre in Tel Aviv. Arc and Bezeq International are creating the lowest latency route between regional hubs in datamena UAE, Global Zone Bahrain, Smarthub UAE and Israel, combining network footprints, enabling partners and customers to access a rich portfolio of destinations and services.

Arc is dedicated to making connectivity in the Middle East as simple as possible, with a vision of a highly interconnected Middle Eastern market that accelerates how network-centric businesses optimise, grow and innovate in cloud, content and communications.

“Arc’s partnership with Bezeq International is a great step forward for the growing co-operation between Israel and the UAE. Our customers can now access the lowest latency routes to Europe via Israel and support users with a high quality of experience when using their applications and services,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc. “We are excited to offer this route to customers and enable them to diversify how they connect across the region. Bezeq International is a great partner, and it is great to be working with the team in Israel on this landmark initiative.”

Arc and Bezeq International share a vision of openness and making interconnectivity across the entire region as seamless as possible. Israel is a world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship with more start-ups per capita than any other country, making it a key market in the Middle East. As the country’s Public and Private Sector and foreign investment scale investment in infrastructure to support emerging digital technologies such as cloud, IoT, and AI, strong interconnection with regional and international networks is vital.

“There are tremendous growth opportunities for Arc and Bezeq International as we collaborate to connect digital innovation across the region. Arc shares our belief in seamless inter-regional connectivity and delivering new choice when connecting locally and across the globe,” said Ron Glav, VP Business Division & Global Alliances at Bezeq International. "The Israel–United Arab Emirates agreement has just found us ready to supply, taking advantage of Israel's unique geographic position as a hub connecting between Europe, Asia and Africa and new Middle Eastern markets. Together, we are providing the foundation for both Bezeq International and Arc customers to extend their reach, expand their portfolio and access new opportunities in key markets across the Middle East.”

Israel is an addition to Arc’s rapidly growing pan-regional footprint, which relies on seamless and ultra-low latency connectivity across the Middle East. The team at Arc are experts in connecting hubs in the region with experience in serving the largest and most innovative local and global businesses. Carriers, enterprises, cloud and content providers benefit from intelligent edge networking that delivers rapid access to networks, points of presence, data centre infrastructure and subsea cable systems.

About Arc Solutions

Arc is a provider of integrated networking solutions that simplify connecting and optimising applications and services across the Middle East. Carriers, enterprises, cloud and content providers benefit from intelligent edge networking that delivers rapid access to networks, points of presence, data centre infrastructure and subsea cable systems. Arc puts customers and partners in control of their connectivity in the Middle East and enables them to seamlessly connect across the region’s commercial and communication hubs. Launched as an independent provider with investments from du and Batelco, the team at Arc are experts in connecting hubs in the region with experience in serving the largest and most innovative local and global businesses. It is no longer about having a single hub for the Middle East, but how fast you can connect hubs and grow your ecosystem across the region.

We give you the edge in the Middle East.

www.arcsolutions.me

About Bezeq International Ltd.

Bezeq International ("BI") is the No. 1 ISP in Israel and its leading international telecommunications services provider, and is part of Israel's largest and leading telecom group.

BI is the leading company in all of its main areas of activity, providing comprehensive communications solutions in Internet, Telephony (International, Domestic and Intra-Organizational), IT and Cloud Computing Services, Outsourcing, Websites and Servers Hosting and Co-Location, DR Solutions, Data Communications and cyber and information security.

Bezeq International is the first Israeli company to own a submarine cable system connecting Israel to Europe.

With its own submarine cable system, Bezeq International is leading the fast internet game in Israel connecting Europe and the Middle East and beyond

www.bezeqint.net

