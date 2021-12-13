PHOTO
- Modest growth in loans & advances (L&A) and deposits
- Operating income grew for the fifth consecutive quarter supported by growth in net interest income (NII)
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal’s (A&M) latest Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse for Q3 2021 highlights that despite low interest rates higher NII and reduced impairments drove double digit profit, of 20.3 percent, for top 10 banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Q3’2021, with liquidity expected to remain healthy for the remainder of 2021.
Co-authored by Asad Ahmed, Managing Director and Head of Middle East Financial Services, and Tariq Hameed, Managing Director, EMEA Financial Services, Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse examines data of the 10 largest listed banks in the Kingdom, comparing Q3’21 results against Q2’21 results. Using independently sourced published market data and 16 different metrics, the report assesses banks’ key performance areas, including size, liquidity, income, operating efficiency, risk, profitability, and capital.
The country’s 10 largest listed banks analyzed in A&M’s KSA Banking Pulse are Saudi National Bank (SNB), Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank (RIBL), Saudi British Bank (SABB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), Arab National Bank (ANB), Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad (BALB), Saudi Investment Bank (SIB) and Bank Aljazira (BJAZ).
About Alvarez & Marsal
Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.
With over 5,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.
