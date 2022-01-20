Dhahran, Saudi Arabia : Alturki Holding has committed to participate in the next IKTVA Forum and Exhibition as a Diamond Sponsor. The Forum, which runs from January 24-26, 2022, at the Dhahran Exhibition Center, is a content localization initiative by Saudi Aramco, designed to drive increased investment, job creation, research and development, and local supply chain development within the Kingdom. As a Diamond Sponsor, Alturki Holding demonstrates the highest level of commitment to IKTVA’s goals, and alignment with the Kingdom’s value localization initiative under the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on Alturki’s participation at the Forum, Mr. Rami Alturki, President & CEO Alturki Holding, said: “As a premier investor and partner of choice for building sustainable businesses in Saudi Arabia, it is our responsibility to support value localization initiatives like IKTVA which is producing long-term tangible benefits such as quality jobs for a growing Saudi population, innovation, and diversification of industry, and increased global competitiveness.”

IKTVA is designed to encourage and reward local content use and drive domestic value creation by working with suppliers to achieve mutual benefits. It prioritizes consistency and transparency to create a level playing field for local and international suppliers of Saudi Aramco.

“We believe value localization is one of the keys to sustained socio-economic development, and we are proud to be increasing the IKTVA scores across our portfolio of businesses, to create value in every aspect of our business, maximizing long-term sustainable growth,” Mr. Alturki added.

Mr. Alturki also noted that Alturki Holding is investing further towards localizing technology and knowledge, to build competitiveness, drive innovation, and create opportunities in the Saudi manufacturing sector. Along with acquiring technological capabilities, and driving digital transformation, the Company is placing special focus on investing in human capital development in order to achieve its ambitious objectives.

