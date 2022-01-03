The acquisition makes ADH one of the largest shareholders in Aldar Properties.

ABU DHABI, UAE: UAE based conglomerate, Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADH) has announced the acquisition of an additional 17% shareholding of Aldar Properties PJSC, one of the UAE’s leading real estate development, management, and investment groups. The acquisition will increase Alpha Dhabi Holding’s shares in Aldar Properties to 29.8%, making it one of the largest shareholders.

Eng. Hamad Salem Mohamed Al-Ameri, Managing Director and CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “The real estate sector has been witnessing an outstanding recovery during 2021, demand for residential, commercial, hospitality and logistics units continue to grow as a result of the resilience and agility of the country’s post-pandemic strategy.”

Early this year, Alpha Dhabi Holding acquired a 12.8% strategic stake in Aldar Properties. The transaction, which involved the transfer of around 1 billion shares in a block trade valued at AED 3.7 billion, was one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE listed company. In this latest investment, Alpha Dhabi Holding has completed the acquisition of Sublime 2, Sogno 2 and Sogno 3 which together own 17% of Aldar Properties PJSC.

"Aldar’s rapid growth, strategic expansion plan and projects pipeline represent the right investment for ADH and our shareholders. Aldar's many projects vary between local, regional and international markets and align with our vision for ADH to explore new markets.” Al Ameri added.

The acquisition comes in line with Alpha Dhabi Holding's recently announced expansion plan and future strategy, targeting AED 8 billion for investments in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, petrochemicals, and other promising sectors inside and outside the UAE.

Recently, Aldar announced that through a consortium with ADQ, it will own 85.52% of Egyptian developer SODIC’s outstanding share capital. The consortium’s objective is to advance SODIC’s position as a leading national developer by scale and reputation, growing its portfolio of mixed-use residential communities in Greater Cairo, the North Coast and other major markets.

Alpha Dhabi Holding and Aldar Development vision aligns together as a major contributor to the UAE, Aldar is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s diverse strategic land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business, including AED 45 billion of government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding:

Established in 2008, Alpha Dhabi Holding (formerly Trojan Holding) is one of the fastest growing holding companies in the Middle East, with Investments and developments spread across the various sectors, construction and real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and infrastructure, and transportation projects Including St Regis at Saadiyat, Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives, Waters Edge, Palm Tower, Deira Waterfront, Jabal Hafeet mass housing project, and Etihad Railway. With over 45,000 employees, the company is focused on real estate interests and assets that support the infrastructure of the nation. Recently it has embarked on building a diversified portfolio that manages, deploys, and organizes a variety of entities within the Construction, Hospitality, Industrial, and Capital verticals.

