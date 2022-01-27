Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties PJSC (‘Aldar’), the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE, and Manchester City F.C. (‘Manchester City’), have announced a new partnership that sees Aldar become the Club’s Official Real Estate Partner.

Building on shared values of technology, innovation and sustainability and a commitment to creating memorable experiences and value for customers, the partnership will see Manchester City and Aldar work together on a number of exciting new development projects within the region in the realms of real estate, retail, and football education.

As part of the agreement, Aldar will use the Manchester City brand and intellectual property to promote select residential projects to the Club’s global audience.

Elements of the partnership will also benefit local communities and play a key role in enriching the football landscape in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Additionally, the partnership will see Aldar’s brand feature in Etihad Stadium on matchdays throughout the year. Aldar will also seek to engage Manchester City fans in the UAE, at Etihad Stadium, and across the world with exclusive events and campaigns in collaboration with the Club.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President, Global Partnership Sales, City Football Group said: “As a Club, we are continually working to find new ways to engage with our global fanbase and offer unique experiences for our communities around the world. By aligning with Aldar, the Club will be able to further use the power of football to make an impact within the region and build on Manchester City’s growth in the UAE.

“The team at Aldar have impressed us with their vision and commitment to our shared values and we look forward to working together throughout this partnership on a host of exciting projects and activations.”

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “This is a very exciting partnership for us and one that will help us to bring Aldar closer to customers and investors in international markets and provide them with access to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant real estate market. This partnership will also promote and encourage sport in Abu Dhabi and will enable the next generation of UAE footballers to learn from some of the world’s top football coaches. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Manchester City, and we hope that the 2020/21 Premier League Champions can add further silverware to their collection this season.”

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 65 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business, including AED 45 billion of government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising an AED 16 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential and commercial segments. It also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, including Aldar Academies, the leading education group in Abu Dhabi, with 20 schools, over 24,000 students and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy.

Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 10 hotels, comprising over 2,900 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

