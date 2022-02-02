Muscat, Oman: A first-of-its-kind nation-wide study titled ‘Oman Radio Measurement Industry Report’, was conducted by the international media audience measurement and analytics firm, Nielsen Media, and showed that Al Wisal Radio is Oman’s number one commercial radio station with over a million monthly listeners. The report showcased performance of all commercial radio stations in the Sultanate that includes advertisements in its programs whether public or private. Al Wisal was also observed to have a reach of 60% of total daily radio listeners in Oman; a total of over 600,000 people. To ensure transparency, accountability and accordance with appropriate statistical methodologies, the study was audited by Dr. Ronald Wesonga, Assistant Professor at the Statistics Department, College of Science at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The in-depth report measured a host of other metrics in Oman’s radio landscape, which saw Al Wisal soar to the summit on all of these parameters for commercial radio stations in the Sultanate. The Arabic radio outfit secured top spot for commercial listenership in the prime time of 6am-10am, as well as during the day from 10am-7pm. Other key findings of the report found that 73% of Al Wisal’s listeners are between 25-44 years old, 82% of its listeners are Omani nationals, while 64% are male, and 36% female.

The ‘Oman Radio Measurement Industry Report’ was conducted in 2021 by Nielsen Media’s MENAP division based in Dubai, UAE using a nationally representative sample of 1,800 participants. The report has also shone a light on Al Wisal’s parent company, SABCO Media. Named Oman’s number one network, SABCO Media’s various channels have a combined reach of 65% of monthly radio listeners and 72% of daily radio listeners, totalling 1,283,206 and 720,130 unique audience members respectively.

Commenting on the report, Sarah Messer, Managing Director Nielsen Media MENAP said, “Oman has an emerging, robust media landscape. In conducting this study, our goal was to understand the audience reach of radio as a medium, identify the key players in the country, and define the radio audience profile. The results were very interesting especially when it came to listeners’ behaviours and preferences or daily tune-in routines to radio stations. One of the key findings was that 65% of all persons 15-59 years old listen to radio with 90% doing so in their cars.” Ms. Messer added, “According to the sample study, Al Wisal has emerged as Oman’s number one commercial radio station based on listenership. We wish them continued success now and into the future.”

Established in March 2008 by SABCO Media, Al Wisal, which is Arabic for ‘Connectivity’, has actively continued to pursue its becoming Oman’s trusted broadcast source of information, community engagement and lifestyle across all segments and demographical components of Omani society. Offering entertainment, unsurpassed music variety and a diverse range of talk shows to suit various segments of listeners, Al Wisal reaches listeners daily across Oman via FM, www.wisal.fm, and the Al Wisal App.

© Press Release 2022