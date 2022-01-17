Fujairah : Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, announced that the Group on Saturday opened its first supermarket in Fujairah with exclusive promotions on a range of products from poultry to dairy, vegetables, fruits, etc.

Located in Dibba Murabaa Area, the new supermarket offers convenience-oriented services such as parking spaces, free home delivery, and operating 24 hours. & seven days a week.

Mr. Kamal Vachani said, “We are thrilled to introduce our newest supermarket at Fujairah’s Dibba Murabaa Area.” The Group operates a total of 50 supermarkets across the UAE. Last year, the Group opened its first supermarket in Ras Al Khaimah.

The supermarket offers a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, a full-service meat counter and a bakery range are also available.

Mr. Vachani said: “We believe our customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and fresh product offerings available at the supermarket.”

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022