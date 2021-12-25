Ajman : As a part of its agenda to enrich the cultural and artistic content of the emirate, and in line with the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development is issuing the 2nd collection of its children story books titled “Promotional Stories of the Emirate of Ajman” which feature compelling tales of the important landmarks and aspects of life in the emirate of Ajman.

As part of the launch, the Ajman Tourism organized a book reading function for children at City Centre Ajman, along with other entertainment activities, in addition to launching a promotional Instagram campaign to highlight Ajman’s landmarks and destinations where 3 lucky winners will receive the whole books set.

Ajman Tourism aimed to launch this series to support the creative minds and highlight the prominent touristic destinations in Ajman including Al Manama and Masfout areas.

The promotional book series consists of a number of original cultural tales intended for children, through which the department seeks to connect the children to their heritage as part of the nation’s cultural, intellectual and innovative directives. The books were written and designed by a team which includes employees from Ajman Tourism and notable artists.

About Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD)

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

