DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : The joint organizers of MRO Middle East & Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), Aviation Week Network and Tarsus Group, have announced the latest agenda for their complimentary show floor content at the Go Live! Theater, taking place in Dubai on 22-23 February 2022. Registration is currently open and early sign-up is encouraged to secure a place and keep up to date on the latest developments.

Building on the success of recent aviation events, the confirmed agenda brings together key decision makers from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers and aircraft interior specialists. The must-attend event for the aviation sector will highlight the latest innovations within sustainability, digitalisation, workforce and supply chain through the content programme and showcase new technologies with displays of the latest products and services on the exhibition floor.

The Go Live! Theater will bring panel discussions, keynotes, case studies and presentations across the two days, ensuring attendees receive a wealth of insights from across the aviation sector. Attendees will be encouraged to discuss best practices and share insights to ensure continued recovery and growth for the aviation industry.

Highlights of the agenda include an MRO Leaders Panel exploring the state of the regional landscape for the lessors and the leasing market with speakers including Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of SAEI, Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco, Ziad al-Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East and Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, MRO & Business Aviation, Aviation Week Network.

In addition, one of the AIME Panel Discussions will focus on operational collaboration with aircraft connectivity, bringing together leading industry experts Alia Al Qalam, Manager Development Engineering at Oman Air and Naveed Khan, Manager Aircraft Cabin Maintenance at Emirates. The discussion will focus on technologies spearheading innovation and the benefits of a truly connected aircraft.

“We’re delighted to announce our exciting list of speakers and proposed agenda for AIME & MRO Middle East and look forward to welcoming the global aviation industry to Dubai once again. Showcasing the best of the aviation industry, AIME & MRO Middle East provides excellent networking opportunities with engaging content to stimulate sustainable growth across the industry” said Lydia Janow, SVP Events at Aviation Week Network.

“The recent successes at Dubai Airshow 2021 and the exciting deals signed are representative of the aviation industry’s recovery as operations continue increasing, despite ongoing challenges. Attendees at AIME & MRO Middle East can capitalise on all the latest innovations within the sector with exciting opportunities for growth and collaboration,” said Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Middle East.

Held over two days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the UAE’s leading event venue, the newly announced agenda offers critical learning opportunities with a renewed focus on the strong recovery of the aviation industry.

The high calibre list of speakers includes key decision makers from both regional and international airlines, leading aviation corporations, suppliers and private sector contractors. Registration is complimentary for business professionals and will secure attendance at the event and ensure all insights from leading experts are heard in real time and in-person.

About Aviation Week Networks’ MRO Middle East

Aviation Week Networks’ MRO Middle East will take place on 22-23 February 2022, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). MRO Middle East provides the ideal platform for suppliers and service providers seeking to increase their presence in one of the fastest growing regions.

MRO Middle East features a two-day exhibition for key professionals in the commercial aviation aftermarket, uniting airlines and suppliers to provide the perfect environment to network and discuss the latest trends, regulations and issue impacting this industry. http://mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com/

About Aircraft interiors Middle East (AIME)

Aircraft interiors Middle East (AIME) will again be co-located with MRO Middle East taking place 22-23 February 2022, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event showcases cutting edge designs, innovative cabin fittings and technological advancements for the region’s rapidly developing aviation market. AIME also features an innovative Airline Buyers Programme bringing together visitors and exhibitors in prescheduled one-on-one appointments, helping to maximise their show experience. www.aime.aero

