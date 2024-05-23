Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala plans to raise a 10-year dollar Formosa bond, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Thursday.

The initial price thought for the debt sale has been placed at around 110 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, IFR said.

BNP Paribas Taipei branch, HSBC Bank (Taiwan), Morgan Stanley Taiwan and SG Securities HK Taipei branch appointed as bookrunners on the deal, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of America, First Abu Dhabi Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets appointed as structuring agents, the IFR reports shows.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Kim Coghill)