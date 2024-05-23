Abu Dhabi, UAE — EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that registration is open for its Q2 2024 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi. The auction is scheduled to close on 14 June 2024.

CECs allow Abu Dhabi businesses and organisations to decarbonise their energy consumption and lower their Scope 2 emissions, and track and verify progress towards environmental goals. With the ongoing prioritisation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, market demand for CECs continues to increase. EWEC marked a record number of participants in its 2023 auctions.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “The Clean Energy Certificates scheme is an example of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in achieving its sustainability targets. Its impact has grown year-on-year, amplifying our collective contribution to accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions associated with business operations and facilitating the realisation of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. By collaborating with leading entities, EWEC is enabling organisations to lower their Scope 2 emissions in a transparent and accountable manner. We strongly encourage organisations and businesses to participate in our upcoming auction to drive long-term positive change for the planet.”

Issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are the only accredited instruments that prove the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy in Abu Dhabi. Issued in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the redeeming organisation originates from a renewable or clean energy source. EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

The CEC scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard). Major entities, including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Aldar, Mediclinic Middle East, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), have purchased CECs and signed strategic clean energy partnerships with EWEC to certify that their electricity consumption is generated from clean energy sources such as solar or nuclear.

Registration to participate in EWEC’s upcoming CECs auction is now open and will close on 14 June 2024. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

