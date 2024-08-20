AI is becoming a new member of society according to results from a new Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) survey titled ‘Excitement, Superstition and great Insecurity – How global Consumers engage with the Digital World’ (https://apo-opa.co/3WRj99J). The study also found that today artificial intelligence is taking on new roles in fields where it can succeed and be trusted by humans.

Based on statistics from Similarweb (https://apo-opa.co/46WpO7u), ChatGPT, one of the world’s most popular chatbots, garnered 153 million visits in the first month after its launch in November 2022, and peaked at 2 billion visits in April 2024. In light of the rapid advancements in AI, Kaspersky has conducted an in-depth study to explore current levels of confidence in AI. The study examines its roles from management positions in the workplace to assisting with significant life decisions.

According to the study, respondents see AI as their team member at work, and a manager – 34% globally believe AI can be a fairer boss than a human being because of its impartiality. For respondents from the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region this statistic is 40%. In South Africa it is 42%.

Another area where AI can play an active role is education. 47% of respondents globally, 60% in the META region and 68% in South Africa foresee children being taught through virtual experience and Metaverses in the near future.

Half (50%) of all consumers globally, 53% in the META region and 64% in South Africa believe that AI has already become an unavoidable part of their lives, with 43%, 46% and 52% respectively having a positive outlook on its potential to bring about many exciting opportunities and improve the future for everyone. A large portion of respondents admit that AI has capabilities in creative areas – 62% globally, 59% in the META region and 53% in South Africa believe AI is a credible producer of works of art.

AI can also be considered a reliable companion and an assistant in everyday life. More than half of respondents (57%) globally, 67% in the META region and 60% in South Africa would like to use AI to run their daily lives more efficiently.

48% of those surveyed globally, 60% in the META region and 56% in South Africa are ready to use an AI chatbot to have conversation online - 31%, 38% and 33% respectively would use it to help them to find the right partner on a dating app. In fact, 48% globally, 58% in the META region and 63% in South Africa believe that human relationships will change because of the impact of AI if virtual characters start replacing real-life partners.

“We are witnessing the growing adoption of AI as a valuable tool, assisting people in diverse areas. Beyond traditional applications, such as processing and analysing data, AI is being entrusted with more intriguing personal roles, including romance, education, and work. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their potential to drive innovation and improve human experiences becomes even more profound. However, this advancement also brings unexpected risks and sophisticated threats, ranging from overreliance — putting too much trust in AI advice — to AI-generated phishing, deepfakes and identity theft. These are the challenges that we need to address across multiple levels,” comments Vladislav Tushkanov, Machine Learning Technology Research Group Manager at Kaspersky.

In order to protect users against AI-driven threats, Kaspersky suggests:

Install a trusted cybersecurity solution that can offer protection against AI-enhanced phishing by detecting malicious pages and preventing interaction with them. Such a solution will assist in identifying and blocking fraudulent emails and websites aiming to steal personal information.

To counter the risks posed by deepfakes, it is wise to avoid trusting requests for data or money immediately, even if they seem to come from friends, family members or colleagues. Verifying the authenticity of the request through alternative communication methods is a prudent step.

Utilising an online Privacy checker is essential for adjusting privacy settings to limit exposure to AI-enhanced identity theft. This approach minimises the amount of personal information accessible online, making it more challenging for threat actors to exploit personal data.

About the survey:

In June 2024, Kaspersky commissioned Arlington Research to conduct an online survey of 10,000 respondents to explore the respondents’ attitude towards current digital superstitions, AI role in human’s life and topic of digital immortality. The sample included 1,000 respondents from each of the UK, Germany and France, and 500 in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, China, Indonesia, Turkiye, KSA, UAE, and South Africa.

