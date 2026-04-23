In many low-resource settings, women’s health conditions often remain invisible and silent under the pressures of social stigma. For 31-year-old Aimee, this meant living nearly a decade with pain that shaped every aspect of her life.

“It started about a month after I had my baby,” Aimee shared. “I had pain in my back and in my belly. When the pain stopped, I felt something swelling in my intimate area.”

Diagnosed with uterovaginal prolapse (UVP), a condition in which pelvic organs descend into the birth canal, Aimee experienced prolonged discomfort, pain, and health complications. While a diagnosis could explain her symptoms, it could not bring access to treatment.

Aimee’s story reflects a broader, underreported reality. Scientific research (https://apo-opa.co/4cslGAj) shows that UVP affects between 2% and 20% of women globally, with an estimated 19.7% prevalence in developing countries. Yet, the true burden might likely be even higher since many women never report their condition, often choosing to remain silent due to shame, stigma, or fear of social consequences. In the end, this can lead to delaying or avoiding care altogether.

“Because I had a condition that was not visible, some people didn’t believe that I was sick,” Aimee explained. “From the outside, I looked healthy.”

Her condition gradually forced her to stop working. Even everyday tasks, like fetching water, carrying loads, or maintaining her household, became increasingly difficult.

After years without relief, Aimee’s outlook on life changed through a simple radio announcement. For the first time in years, she found hope when voice told her that Mercy Ships was offering free surgical care for women with conditions just like hers.

“I was honestly overjoyed,” she said. “I started hoping right away that I’d be healed.”

On board the Africa Mercy®, Aimee met other women who shared similar experiences, each enduring invisible suffering, each longing to be believed.

“Gynecological issues are like any other medical issue,” volunteer gynecological surgeon Dr. Jerome Meon explains. “They affect people’s quality of life. And, even if we can’t see it, their lives can be impacted greatly.”

Aimee’s surgery was successful, resolving the condition that had defined her life for years. Within the ward, women shared their stories openly, often for the first time, breaking the silence that had long surrounded their conditions. Today, Aimee is choosing to speak out so that other women do not have to think they suffer alone.

“I want to share my story,” she said, “because there are many women like me who don’t know where to go for help. I want them to know this condition can be treated.”

Aimee herself feels the difference deeply. Her hope is simple: to live fully as a woman, a mother, and a worker, free from the burden she once carried in silence.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal.

For more information, visit www.MercyShips.org and follow @MercyShips on social media.