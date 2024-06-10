WINICH FARMS is thrilled to announce its participation for the second time in a row in Africa’s largest Tech and startup event; GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) where we showcased our innovation in revolutionizing AGTECH Supply Chain in Nigeria and Africa.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 is a platform for industry peers to connect, collaborate and exchange ideas that will boost the technological advancement in Africa. WINICH farms will be supporting this by leading a conversation on Traceability and Agro supply chain efficiency of the future.

Founded in 2020 by Riches Attai (LinkedIn) (https://apo-opa.co/4ee89LA), Chichebem Jibunoh (LinkedIn) (https://apo-opa.co/4ejCZSX), and Winner Attai (LinkedIn) (https://apo-opa.co/45pMn3t), Winich Farms is an agritech platform specifically designed to tackle the pain points plaguing Nigeria's agricultural sector. It operates on two key pillars, namely providing farmers with better market access and financial empowerment, and thus successfully operating at the intersection of agritech, embedded finance, and financial inclusion. Through a digital marketplace, Winich Farms connects farmers directly with off-takers like factories and retailers, effectively cutting out the middleman to ensure farmers receive a significantly fairer share for their produce.

The product tackles a problem facing most of the African continent. Nigeria alone is home to 38 million smallholder farmers - making up about 20% of the population - who collectively produce 90% of the country's food. Some 72% of these farmers live below the poverty line, due to poor access to market information and credit facilities, as well as the high cost of farm input.

Today, Winich Farms has over 80,000 users on its platform spanning smallholder farmers, agents, truck drivers, and off-takers. The platform is active in 25 Nigerian states and moved almost USD 30 million worth of produce last year. In a 2023 survey of 5,000 registered farmers on the Winich Farms platform, 93% of the farmers said that it has increased by over 50%. Some 65% of them said that Winich has made them more climate-resilient.

Come explore our solution and discuss the future of AGTECH in Africa. join us to make food move seamlessly from farm to fork. Feed Africa, with WINICH.

