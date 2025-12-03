African upstream oil and gas operators are accelerating efforts to integrate renewable and lower-carbon energy sources into production activities. Recent milestones across Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa and the Republic of Congo demonstrate how the continent’s largest operators are embedding energy diversification into project design, with hybrid and gas-to-power systems set for greater scale from 2025 to 2027.

Although most renewable capacity in Africa is still deployed at utility scale through grid-connected wind, solar and storage projects, upstream developers are increasingly adopting hybrid energy strategies to support production and lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Together, these developments signal a transition toward upstream systems that are both commercially competitive and environmentally aligned.

Integrated and Gas-Supported Upstream Developments

Uganda’s Tilenga development represents one of the continent’s most advanced examples of integrated energy planning within a major upstream project. Operated by energy major TotalEnergies and China’s state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Tilenga is designed for very low Scope 1 and 2 emissions and is targeting first oil by late 2026. The project uses all associated gas to generate power for processing infrastructure, with surplus electricity supplied to both the national grid and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Combined with the reinjection of all produced water, Tilenga reflects a new generation of high-efficiency upstream assets underpinned by robust energy management systems.

In Nigeria, integrated gas-to-power solutions continue to strengthen the link between upstream output and domestic power markets. The ANOH Gas Development – led by energy companies Seplat Energy and Renaissance Africa Energy – started commercial operations in July 2025, supplying nearly 600 million cubic feet per day for power generation and supporting Nigeria’s broader transition. The Iseni gas field, operated by TotalEnergies alongside British major Shell and global energy company the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, has already begun delivering gas directly to the Dangote Fertilizer and Petrochemical Plant, enabling dedicated on-site power supply and improving operational stability.

Emerging Hybrid Models and Regional Outlook

Broader regional trends suggest that hybrid systems integrating oil, gas and renewables are beginning to take shape in multiple markets. These developments are supported by regional gas-to-power milestones, including Mozambique’s 450 MW Temane project – scheduled for operation in 2026 – designed to reinforce grid stability and complement renewable growth as gas strengthens its position as a transition fuel.

In South Africa, gas explorer Kinetiko Energy’s Amersfoort coalbed methane development began phased power supply in 2024 and is progressing toward long-term capacity targets of up to 500 MW for the national grid. At the same time, TotalEnergies has launched construction of two major renewable facilities – a 140 MW wind farm and a 120 MW solar plant in the Northern Cape – under a 20-year corporate power purchase agreement with chemicals company Sasol’s Secunda complex and gas cylinders supplier Air Liquide’s oxygen production operations. Both projects have been under construction since late 2024 and are slated for full operation by 2026.

The country’s industrial sector offers further insight into how large-scale renewable integration can be replicated across upstream operations. Global mining company Anglo American’s collaboration with renewable energy company EDF Renewables to develop up to 5 GW of wind and solar capacity by 2030 showcases the viability of dedicated renewable power procurement for heavy industry, a model increasingly relevant for oil and gas operators seeking to reduce emissions and lock in long-term energy security. Combined with emerging green hydrogen opportunities in Namibia and Mauritania, these initiatives highlight how African upstream players are positioning themselves within a diversified, multi-energy future.