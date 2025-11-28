The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This momentous day serves as an opportunity to honour the courage and sacrifices of the Mauritanian people in their historic struggle for freedom and sovereignty, and to celebrate the nation’s remarkable achievements since independence. Mauritania continues to play a vital role in advancing African solidarity, peacekeeping, and regional integration — in full alignment with the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the vision of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

The African Union commends Mauritania’s steadfast commitment to the principles of unity, democracy, and sustainable development, as well as its active contributions to regional stability and continental initiatives. The celebration of Mauritania’s Independence Day is not only a proud national milestone but also a reaffirmation of Africa’s collective aspiration for peace, prosperity, and shared progress.

May Mauritania continue to stand as a beacon of resilience, unity, and hope — inspiring the continent as we work together toward a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Africa.

Happy Independence Day!

